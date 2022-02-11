Federal officials are continuing to investigate an alleged bribery case involving a Nogales consultant, a property owner and an elected Santa Cruz County official.
Meanwhile, the county’s three supervisors told the NI they’re waiting for the outcome of the FBI probe before conducting any internal investigation.
“I was shocked,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said Thursday morning when asked about the case.
Ruiz said he was briefed on the case through County Manager Jennifer St. John; the information, he said, matched what was reported in the NI earlier this month. The FBI has also spoken with county employees in the investigation, Ruiz said, though he didn’t know which.
But Ruiz said no decision has been made regarding county action – such as an audit or an internal investigation into the county’s practices and policies. The supervisors, he explained, have not yet met to discuss in length how to handle the issue.
They’re waiting, Ruiz said, for the FBI to make its conclusions.
District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker expressed a similar sentiment when reached on Thursday. County officials, he said, would wait for the outcome of the FBI investigation.
News of the bribery case, he added, was “unexpected.”
District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera echoed the same course of action – waiting on the feds. Molera said he was briefed on the case from St. John, along with Public Works Director Jesus Valdez. But, Molera added, the details disclosed to him were limited, due to the fact that county employees had been interviewed by the FBI.
Molera added that he’d reserve judgment until he sees the facts, adding that individuals are “innocent until proven guilty.”
So far, Molera said, “I haven’t seen any facts.”
Currently, the court documents detailing the case contain allegations. Only one accused participant, local draftsman and consultant Luis Manuel Flores has been named or charged, and none have presented a defense or been convicted.
Still, the case – which involves allegations of criminal efforts to “fix” a property tax assessment – has brought forth a wave of suspicion from county residents, many of whom have long complained of favoritism and bias for certain property owners.
Ruiz urged a focus on the facts of the case, rather than speculation, adding that “bad news travels like a bad fire here in this community.”
Santa Cruz County has not issued an official joint statement or press release regarding the case. However, Bracker said Thursday, it will be “interesting” to see where the federal investigation leads.