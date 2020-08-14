Superintendents at the two largest school districts in the county said they’re eyeing reopening dates in September or October now that state health officials have issued guidelines for restarting in-person instruction.
Even so, some students will return to local campuses as early as next week for state-mandated, on-site support services geared toward those who “need a place to go or who have specific needs,” according to the Arizona Department of Education.
David Verdugo, superintendent of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, said he wants to keep classes online until after the district’s fall break, which ends Monday, Oct. 12. The district already issued a plan to put all students in distance learning through the end of August.
At the Nogales Unified School District, Superintendent Fernando Parra said he still doesn’t have a firm date planned, but he wouldn’t consider an in-person start before Labor Day, Sept. 7.
At an SCVUSD board meeting on Wednesday night, Verdugo said that planning for a later start date could alleviate some teachers’ concerns about coming back to classrooms, as well as ensure continuity for students.
“What if we come back and then we have a spike again, and then we have to, now, pull back? It disrupts the model for the students,” he said.
But, while classrooms at the majority of Nogales and Rio Rico schools won’t be filled with students soon, smaller districts serving rural communities in the eastern part of the county might be inclined to open up earlier.
Mary Faley, superintendent of the Sonoita Elementary School District, which operates the Elgin School, said she would be willing to open the K-8 school for its approximately 125 students as soon as state health benchmarks are met.
“I am committed to opening Sonoita School District as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so,” Faley said. “Our families are ready to come back to school… that’s the preference of members of our community, so we’d like to be responsive to that.”
Only an estimated eight students at the Elgin School are set to participate in distance learning for the entire academic year, compared to 110 that are expected to return to in-person learning, according to a Distance Learning Plan posted to the school’s website.
At NUSD, 2,775 students are expected to continue with distance learning for the full year, with 1,937 expected to return to classrooms to participate in a hybrid learning model. At SCVUSD, the district expects 1,332 students to stay online, with 2,096 returning to school campuses when classrooms open again.
The different approaches across Santa Cruz County are made possible by the state’s hands-off approach to reopening classrooms.
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) issued a set of guidelines on Aug. 6 that outline health metrics schools can use to determine if it’s safe to start in-person learning – those are the benchmarks that Faley said she’s keeping an eye on.
The benchmarks include two consecutive weeks of declining new COVID-19 cases or fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents; two consecutive weeks with a positive test rate below 7 percent; and two consecutive weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses below 10 percent.
The state health department’s website features a dashboard showing each county’s standing for the three metrics.
But the state’s recommendations are just that – recommendations.
“There are local circumstances that schools may choose to either open earlier or stay closed longer,” Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, said in a news conference last week. “It really is left up to that local education agency in consultation with their local public health (department).”
As of Thursday, Santa Cruz County had already met two of the three benchmarks: for declining numbers of new cases and COVID-like hospitalizations. The positive test rate still remains higher than 7 percent, but as results from recent testing blitz events are registered in the state’s tracking system, that rate could start to shrink.
On Thursday, ADHS listed 23 new cases in the county, indicating a daily positive test rate of about 4 percent. Santa Cruz still has a state-high 23.9 percent overall positive rate on the test that detects active infections.
On-site services
While the state has given school districts broad discretion around returning to in-person instruction, local superintendents won’t be able keep kids off campuses entirely.
That’s because a series of executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey require schools to offer “on-site support services” to students beginning on Monday, Aug. 17.
But the on-site offerings – which could include child supervision, tutoring, English learning or special education programming – might not attract many local participants. Faley said on Wednesday that approximately 20 children in her district had registered for services starting next week.
Verdugo told the NI that only about six SCVUSD students were signed up to participate in on-site activities.
He added that, even for students needing individualized services, the district was trying to provide help remotely: “Trying to do it so that they don’t have to come on campus, but again if we need to for any reason, we do have designated space and staff for that.”
At NUSD, on-site services probably won’t start until at least Aug. 24 and they’ll be limited to students with more significant learning needs, like speech therapy or adapted physical education, Parra said.
The district was initially pursuing a waiver to allow its schools not to open at all, but, since there isn’t an active outbreak in the schools, the waiver isn’t available. Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said that Arizona Department of Education rules allow for a waiver only when a COVID-19 outbreak – defined as two or more epidemiologically linked cases – has occurred at a school.
On Thursday, Parra said he was calling a special meeting the next day with the school board and legal counsel to talk about the ramifications of his proposed plan for on-site services, which he said was geared towards putting safety first.
“My concern is the health and the safety of our families… My concern tops the mandate and tops the funding,” he said, apparently referencing state money that could be in jeopardy if the district doesn’t comply with the governor’s orders.
After communicating with parents, Parra said, he expects approximately 30 students to take advantage of NUSD’s on-site services once they’re available.
Coordinated plans
In Santa Cruz County, the pace of new COVID-19 cases began to subside in recent weeks after a torrent of new infections beginning in early June gave the county the highest per-capita infection rate and highest positive test rate in the state.
Given the concerns about community spread, Verdugo said he’d like to coordinate SCVUSD’s reopening plans with schools across the county, or at least those in Nogales.
“In our county, we know that there’s a lot of interaction, whether the students go to my district or NUSD,” he said.
Parra said on Wednesday that he would consider returning to in-person classes at the same time as SCVUSD, but noted that the districts’ academic calendars aren’t aligned, with fall break falling on different weeks for NUSD and SCVUSD.
Superintendents from districts around the county are set to gather next week at a meeting organized by the county superintendent of schools. Verdugo said he’s planning to present his own reopening plan for approval by the SCVUSD board after that meeting, though the board has already given him authority to unilaterally modify the SCVUSD reopening plan.
Parra and Verdugo both said they’re planning to work with Mariposa Community Health Center to test students and staff for infections.
Parra said he wants to get that testing done through rapid-result PCR tests before any on-site services start, and added that he hopes to test students’ families as well. Verdugo said at the SCVUSD board meeting that he’s planning to have all students and teachers take a saliva test before restarting in-person learning in October.
In Sonoita, Faley said she saw benefits to larger districts coordinating, but the isolated location of the Elgin School puts her in a unique situation.
She said she’s hoping to see more localized data, since the county’s progress towards health benchmarks might not reflect trends in the small Sonoita-Elgin community. Sonoita has a population of 808 and Elgin has 117 residents, a small fraction of the more than 46,000 residents in Santa Cruz County, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
And according to ADHS statistics, there have been 10 or fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases in each of the Sonoita and Elgin zip codes.
Terrell, the county health services director, said he’s planning to reach out to state health officials to ask about providing zip code-level data that would show statistics like positive test rates on a local scale.
“You’ve got to look at each situation a little differently,” he said.