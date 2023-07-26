For the past six years, Gretchen Godwin and her husband, Joe Ciofalo, tended to a garden behind their Tubac home – a sanctuary that fueled nearly a third of their daily diets, Ciofalo estimated.

On an afternoon in May, Ciofalo dug his hands into a raised garden bed, fishing out a cluster of small, plump carrots. Depending on the month, the couple harvested a barrage of produce ranging from tomatoes and spinach, to peppers and kohlrabi – a sweet, turnip-like vegetable in the cabbage family.

Joe

Resident and gardener Joe Ciofalo stands in his Tubac kitchen.
poppies2

Poppies bloom at the Tubac Community Garden Friday afternoon.


