For the past six years, Gretchen Godwin and her husband, Joe Ciofalo, tended to a garden behind their Tubac home – a sanctuary that fueled nearly a third of their daily diets, Ciofalo estimated.
On an afternoon in May, Ciofalo dug his hands into a raised garden bed, fishing out a cluster of small, plump carrots. Depending on the month, the couple harvested a barrage of produce ranging from tomatoes and spinach, to peppers and kohlrabi – a sweet, turnip-like vegetable in the cabbage family.
“Just this amount of land gives you a lot ... It’s amazing how much food you get out here for two people,” Ciofalo told the NI.
That day, Ciofalo and Godwin’s home was in a state of transition – the two were preparing for a move to Patagonia, where they plan to continue gardening. Before the move, the two left the NI with backyard gardening methods they implemented in Tubac, a community that receives fewer days of rain on average than even Nogales or Tucson.
Wide row, raised bed gardening
After moving to Tubac, Ciofalo told the NI, the couple bought wood and soil, constructing a slew of raised gardening beds from the ground up. From there, the two began working on wide row gardening.
“A lot of people just do single rows … I do wide rows,” Ciofalo explained, “because it cuts down on the need for water.”
Planting in wide rows, with fewer space in between each row, not only allows gardeners to plant more produce in a smaller area – it also whittles down the need for weeding, according to studies at Colorado State University.
Just down the street, the Community Garden of Tubac boasted a similar method: long, raised gardening beds filled with lettuce, red poppies, and native cacti.
Using a sprinkler hose, Ciofalo said, he tends to the plants several times a week – but checking in on how they look, he added, is also crucial.
“Look at your plants to see if they’re drooping after the sun goes down. And when the sun goes down, if they’re still drooping, that means (they’re going to need) water,” he explained. “If they droop in the hot sun, it’s not an issue.”
‘Green manure’
Instead of using synthetic fertilizer or cow manure, Ciofalo and Godwin employed the use of buckwheat to help keep their crops healthy. Buckwheat, among other plants like ryegrass and clover, creates a “cover crop” effect – improving the quality of its own soil.
Cover crops hold a variety of uses: While they’re not meant for harvesting food, they shield crops from wind and erosion, according to studies from the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension. Using buckwheat, Ciofalo said, he tills the leafy plant into the soil, creating what’s known as “green manure” for the produce.
“It really helps the soil, with its consistency and also with its nutrients,” Ciofalo explained.
“The dirt we got wasn’t especially good,” he added, “but after six years, now, the dirt is doing really well.”
Since he and Godwin started their Tubac garden six years ago, it’s gotten easier to find pre-made raised gardening beds amid increased popularity in backyard and community gardening.
“If people are thinking about doing something like this, they shouldn’t let the work stop them,” Ciofalo said of his own garden. “It’s much easier to do than it used to be. And they’ll be amazed at how much food you can get out of just this small amount.”