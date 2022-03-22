However, 2020 Census won’t prompt redraw of supervisor districts
Santa Cruz County is in for some changes to its legislative districts and voting precincts as the 2022 election season approaches.
However, as state and local lines are redrawn in the wake of the 2020 U.S. Census, one set of local political boundaries is poised to remain untouched: Santa Cruz County’s supervisor districts.
In late December, the five-member Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission approved new statewide districting maps, designating new congressional and legislative districts to be used over the next decade. Under the new plan, Santa Cruz County will be split into two legislative districts – something county supervisors expressed opposition to at a study session last week.
“My only concern is this split,” District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera said at the Tuesday session.
However, both the county manager and elections director iterated that the new legislative districts are somewhat final.
The newly drawn Legislative District 21, or LD 21, contains Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac, while LD 19 spans an eastern swath of the county, containing communities including Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.
Under that shift, the county must make adjustments to keep its election processes compliant with state law.
Now, the county is planning to shift its voting precincts to adhere to those new legislative districts. Under Arizona law, precincts cannot stretch into more than one voting district.
“Voting precincts should not cross the legislative boundaries,” explained Alma Schultz, county clerk and elections director.
Precincts divide communities like Santa Cruz County into distinctive voting blocs with designated polling places, though the advent of “voting centers” in recent years has allowed county residents to cast their ballots at sites outside their precincts.
Typically, election results are reported by precinct, and precincts are also used for gathering and analyzing voter registration data.
County staff, according to Schultz, is now recommending precinct changes in several areas: one near Elgin, another near Tubac and a third near Patagonia.
By shifting precinct boundaries, Schultz explained, some registered voters will fall into a different voting bloc – meaning their registration information and voting patterns will be counted in a different precinct.
However, Schultz added, voters will not have to change their routine for casting a ballot. County residents can still cast their vote at any voting center in Santa Cruz County.
A public comment period is currently open regarding the new precincts, slated to end on April 5, when the county plans to finalize the precinct changes.
Schultz also noted during the meeting that staff are recommending no change to the county’s three supervisor districts.
State law requires that the boundaries for county supervisor districts must be redrawn after every 10-year U.S. census to ensure that district populations vary by no more than 10 percent.
The 2010 Census, for example, gave District 3 far more people than the allowable difference. And so in in 2011, the county redrew the boundaries to put 16,662 people in District 1, 15,501 in District 2 and 15,257 in District 3.
According to data provided by Schultz, the 2020 Census left the districts even closer in population: 15,556 in District 1, 15,698 in District 2 and 16,415 in District 3.
District 1, currently represented by Manuel Ruiz, includes much of Nogales and areas to the immediate east of the city. District 2, represented by Molera, is centered in western Rio Rico and includes sections of Nogales and Chula Vista. District 3, represented by Bruce Bracker, includes eastern areas of Rio Rico, Tubac, Tumacacori and Eastern Santa Cruz County.
New legislative districts
Under the new redistricting results, residents of eastern and western Santa Cruz County will be represented by different state legislators in Phoenix following this year's elections.
Over the last decade, that wasn’t the case. Starting with the 2012 election cycle, the entire county was contained in Legislative District 2. In recent years, all residents within the county have been represented by State Reps. Andrea Dalessandro and Daniel Hernandez, along with Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon. All are Democrats.
Now, the county will fall into two districts: to the west, LD 21, whose precincts generally leaned Democrat in 2020, and to the east, LD 19, whose precincts leaned generally more Republican in the prior election. According to the Independent Redistricting Commission, LD 21 holds a 30.5 percentage point advantage for Democrats, while LD 19 has a 22 percentage point advantage for Republicans.
Gabaldon has officially filed to run in the state senate election for LD 21, according to Arizona Secretary of State records. No other candidate has officially filed for LD 21 or LD 19; Hernandez, meanwhile, has announced a congressional run, meaning he’d be bowing out of a re-election bid for his state representative position. Dalessandro has announced that she won’t run again.
Several factors, however, have thrown the new districts into question. The IRC drew the districts based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau. However, the Census itself reported last month that it had performed “statistically significant undercounts” for Black, Latino and Indigenous populations across the country. Meanwhile, the Census reported overcounts for white and Asian populations in the United States. State-level statistics are set to be published this summer.
And a questionable census count is not the only thing on people’s minds when it comes to the new districts. The split itself – dividing the county into two legislative districts – was something local residents had opposed during a town hall last November.
“And nothing can be done at this point, right?” Molera asked of the district split.
“That was approved by the Independent Redistricting Commission,” replied Schultz. “By the state.”
But, District 1 Supervisor Manual Ruiz pointed out, there are still some doubts about the IRC itself.
The commission, tasked with redrawing the districts, is required by state law to contain two Republican members, two Democrats, and one independent commission chair, to provide equal weight to different political parties.
However, the IRC’s independent chair – Erika Schupak Neuberg – drew misgivings due to campaign donations that slightly favored the Republican party, according to an analysis by the Arizona Republic.
Ruiz wondered aloud whether that could prompt a redrawing of the new maps.
“Have you heard if there's going to be a legal challenge to the maps that were presented?” Ruiz asked County Manager Jennifer St. John.
“I have not heard,” St. John responded, though she added she’d follow up with the County Supervisors Association.
Still, St. John inferred the new district maps were likely a done deal, pointing out last Tuesday: “It's my understanding that these are extremely hard to get overturned.”