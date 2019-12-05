Authorities discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel on the west side of Nogales on Wednesday.
The tunnel was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican Federal Police during a routine, binational tunnel sweep of the stormwater drainage system that serves both sides of the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release issued Thursday.
“The tunnel's entrance was concealed in the floor of an existing drainage system with a pile of dirt and capped with a Styrofoam and concrete mixture,” CBP said, adding that the tunnel was approximately three feet wide and more than four feet tall at its entry point.
#TucsonSector Border Patrol agents with the cooperation of Mexican Federal Police located an illicit cross-border tunnel on the west side of Nogales on Wednesday. This is the 125th tunnel discovered by Border Patrol since 1990. @PoliciaFedMx pic.twitter.com/FC9vuKfR8y— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) December 5, 2019
It ran 10 feet underground and extended 20 feet into the United States.
“U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican authorities will continue to monitor and inspect the incomplete tunnel until it is properly secured and remediated with concrete filler,” CBP said.
The agency said it was the 124th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990. The large majority of those discoveries have come in Nogales.
Also this week, CBP announced that the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector had collaborated with Mexican Federal Police to target human- and drug-smugglers operating outside of Nogales, Sonora during a four-day operation that concluded Friday, Nov. 29.
CBP said its Foreign Operations Branch and Special Operations Detachment provided Mexican authorities with surveillance from the U.S. side of the border during the operation.
It did not say what the results of the operation were.