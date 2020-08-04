Democratic voters stuck with the incumbents in the Legislative District 2 House race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Rep. Daniel Hernandez and Sen. Andrea Dalessandro – who is termed out and running for a House seat – had strong leads over newcomers Luis Parra and Billy Peard as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Preliminary results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office gave Hernandez 10,294 votes and Dalessandro 9,514. Parra was third at 6,433 votes, followed by Peard at 5,600.
In Santa Cruz County, Parra’s home turf, he was the top vote-getter with 3.068, according to results from the County Elections Office. Hernandez was next with 2,607, then Dalessandro at 2,268 and Peard at 1,471.
Dalessandro won a seat in the House in 2012, and was appointed in 2014 to an open seat in the Senate. She defended that seat later in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Hernandez, 32, is headed for his third term in the Legislature. He was elected in 2016 and again in 2018.
He raised more than five times that of his closest challenger, and doubled that if independent expenditures – money raised by outside groups that cannot collaborate with the campaign – is counted. Much of his financial support came from outside sources, including several PACs. Hernandez declined last month to address any of the outside support.
Parra, a 49-year-old Nogales native and current resident of Rio Rico, enlisted in the Army, where he fought during Operation Desert Storm, and earned a law degree from Arizona State University. He worked as a public defender for the City of Tucson, then as attorney for the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County.
Peard, 35, is a Tucson attorney with experience in immigration and civil rights law.
The two winners of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face Republican Mark Workman in November.
Rosanna Gabaldon, who is finishing her fourth term in the House this year, is the lone Democrat running for Senate. She is termed out in the House. She will face Republican Deborah McEwen of Rio Rico, also unopposed in her party, in November.