Council candidates

Nogales City Council candidates, top row from left: Jose "Joe" Agosttini, Hector Bojorquez and Jose "Joe" Diaz. Bottom row, from left: John Doyle, Vicente Gonzalez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Miguel "Mike" Melendez.

 File photos

Preliminary results showed incumbent candidates Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez leading the seven-candidate field in the primary election for three seats on the Nogales City Council.

According to unofficial results released by the County Elections Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Bojorquez had 758 votes, Diaz had 643 and Melendez-Lopez had 607.



