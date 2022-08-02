Nogales City Council candidates, top row from left: Jose "Joe" Agosttini, Hector Bojorquez and Jose "Joe" Diaz. Bottom row, from left: John Doyle, Vicente Gonzalez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Miguel "Mike" Melendez.
Unofficial results showed incumbent candidates Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez leading the seven-candidate field in the primary election for three seats on the Nogales City Council.
According to tallies released by the County Elections Office shortly before midnight Tuesday, Bojorquez had 861 votes, Diaz had 729 and Melendez-Lopez had 688.
However, a top-three finish in the primary election does not automatically earn a candidate a spot on the council. They must also earn votes on at least 50 percent plus one of the ballots cast in the election – a threshold that won't be determined until all ballots are counted.
If any of the three seats is not won outright during the primary, it will be put back on the ballot in November.
John Doyle was running fourth in Tuesday night's tally with 649 votes. He outperformed both Diaz and Melendez-Lopez at the polls on Tuesday, but the two incumbents were buoyed by strong showings with early voters.
Jose “Joe” Agosttini was fifth with 560 votes. Next came Vicente Gonzales with 479 and Miguel “Mike” Melendez with 375.
The candidates
Jose “Joe” Agosttini, 65, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, is making his first run for city council after campaigning unsuccessfully for Santa Cruz County sheriff in 2020.
After retiring as director of the Nogales Housing Authority in 2015, Hector Bojorquez, now 72, ran successfully for city council in 2018. He’s seeking a second four-year term in office.
Jose “Joe” Diaz, 69, was first elected to serve as a Nogales city councilman in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014. Term limits forced him to give up the office at the end of 2019, but he returned to the dais in April 2020 when he was appointed to replace former Councilman Robert Rojas, who resigned.
John Doyle, a 71-year-old retired postal service employee who now works at the Nogales International Airport, was first elected to the city council in a May 2013 special election. Doyle then defeated incumbent Arturo Garino in the mayoral race in 2014, but lost his re-election bid in 2018 when the voters returned Garino to the Mayor’s Office.
Vicente Gonzalez is making his first run for public office. He’s a 46-year-old Navy veteran who is active with Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue.
Esther Melendez-Lopez, a 71-year-old bed-and-breakfast operator, is seeking re-election to a second-consecutive term on the council. She previously served two consecutive terms from 2009 through 2016, and also from 1997 through 2000.
Downtown merchant Miguel “Mike” Melendez, 61, is a regular participant in local elections, having run for county supervisor, mayor and Nogales city councilman. He has yet to win an election, however.