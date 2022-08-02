Council candidates

Nogales City Council candidates, top row from left: Jose "Joe" Agosttini, Hector Bojorquez and Jose "Joe" Diaz. Bottom row, from left: John Doyle, Vicente Gonzalez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Miguel "Mike" Melendez.

 File photos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Unofficial results showed incumbent candidates Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez leading the seven-candidate field in the primary election for three seats on the Nogales City Council.

According to tallies released by the County Elections Office shortly before midnight Tuesday, Bojorquez had 861 votes, Diaz had 729 and Melendez-Lopez had 688.



Tags

Load comments