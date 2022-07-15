With the Aug. 2 primary races weeks away, data from the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office shows that both major political parties lost voters over the past year – with more residents registering as independents.
Countywide, 30,005 residents are active, registered voters, according to a July 11 report produced for the NI by the Recorder’s Office. That figure represented a decline in the grand total of active, registered voters since last summer, when the Recorder’s Office had accounted for 30,180 voters.
Overall, the Democratic Party remains the most popular voting group in the historically blue county, according to the July 11 report. Still, less than half of active voters – 48.5 percent – are registered within the party.
In terms of overall numbers, the tally of registered Democrats in Santa Cruz County has dipped from 15,042 in the summer of 2021, to 14,550 in July 2022.
The Republican Party also saw a decline in registration over the past year. Last summer, the GOP accounted for 5,070 active voters in the county. Since then, the party count has dropped slightly to 4,983. Overall, about 16.6 percent of the county’s active voters are registered Republicans.
Meanwhile, the Independent/Other category grew over the year, from 9,906 active voters in 2021 to 10,315 voters this summer.
Currently, more than a third – 34.4 percent – of active voters in the county are registered in the independent bloc.
|July 19, 2021
|July 11, 2022
|Registered voters
|30,180
|30,005
|Democrats
|15,042
|14,550
|Republicans
|5,070
|4,983
|Independents
|9,906
|10,315
|Libertarians
|NA
|157
The recorder’s July 11 report was produced following the July 5 voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary, meaning the figures reported in this story reflect the number of county voters eligible to participate in the primary.
Slight declines
Reached on Tuesday, the county chairpersons of both major political parties told the NI they hadn’t noticed a decline in registration.
Francis Glad, chair of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, noted that the party chapter has continued to direct residents to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website – a cut-and-dry information portal for potential voters who wish to register.
“There’s different tools that we’re using,” she added.
But told of the trends identified in the County Recorder’s new report – which hasn’t been released publicly – she said, “I had not noticed that there was a decline.”
Steve McEwen, chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, said the local chapter has been registering new voters on a weekly basis. General population decline, he added, could be leading to lower numbers in the local GOP.
(Note: Data from the U.S. Census shows that between April 2020 and July 2021, Nogales’ population declined by 0.4 percent, though the county’s population increased by that same proportion.)
Both Glad and McEwen, however, acknowledged the rise in independent voters.
“A lot of people have gone to ‘no party determined,’’ McEwen said, citing multiple reasons.
Some, he added, “are just mad at (the) government.”
Nationally, independent voters have been significant political players for decades, according to data from Gallup. In 2021, Gallup reported that 42 percent of Americans identified as independent.
Unlike some other states, independents in Arizona are not barred from participating in the primary races. To do so, they must request a ballot, choosing either the Democratic or Republican slate, according to the state-run Clean Elections Commission.
As for independents participating in primaries, “it doesn’t happen very much,” said McEwen, noting that the Republican Party would focus on interacting more with independent voters closer to the November general election.
Speaking on behalf of the SCC Democratic Party, Glad said the chapter was “definitely working” with Independents, with the goal of encouraging voters to lean Democrat.
“I would say that most people are Democrat, and they don’t really know it,” she added with a laugh.
County split
As voter registration numbers shift, another major electoral change is in store for Santa Cruz County.
Starting in 2023, the county will be split into two state legislative districts – the result of newly drawn maps approved last December. Voters will see the impending change reflected on the Aug. 2 primary ballots.
The new Legislative District 21 includes Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac. Legislative District 19 stretches over the county’s eastern communities, including Patagonia, Elgin and Sonoita. Previously, all of Santa Cruz County was represented by LD2 – a Democratic-leaning district.
LD 21, which also includes parts of Sahuarita and southeast Tucson in Pima County, as well as Bisbee/Naco in Cochise County, had a 30.5 percentage point advantage for Democrats, according to the metric used by the state redistricting commission in 2021.
LD 19, which joins Eastern Santa Cruz County with most of Cochise County, all of Greenlee County and parts of Graham and Pima counties, had a 22 percentage point advantage for Republicans, according to the commission’s 2021 metrics.
The voter data supplied by the Recorder’s Office confirms that the Santa Cruz County portion of the new LD21 contains a majority of Democratic voters, while the local segment of the new LD19 leans slightly Republican.
As of July 11, LD21 contained 13,723 active registered Santa Cruz County Democrats and 4,154 County Republicans. Another 9,625 local voters in the district are actively registered independents.
In the Santa Cruz County segment of LD19, meanwhile, Republican active voters outnumber Democrats – barely. There, 827 active local voters are registered Democrats, and 829 are registered as Republicans. Another 690 county voters in the district are independents.
Under the new legislative districts, Santa Cruz County will now have six state legislators: two senators and four representatives. Over the last decade, only three state legislators – one senator and two representatives – represented the county in Phoenix.