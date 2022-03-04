The Nogales City Charter prohibits city council members, as well as the mayor, from giving direct orders to municipal staff.
Technically, orders for staff must come from the city manager, rather than an elected official.
But, as Councilman Hector Bojorquez pointed out at a Wednesday meeting, Nogales is a small town.
Bojorquez previously served as director of the Nogales Housing Authority before he was elected to the city council in 2018.
And while he said he doesn’t talk shop with city employees, it can be difficult to avoid run-ins with acquaintances and friends who work for Nogales.
“I’ve worked for the city for 23 years,” Bojorquez said. “I see them here at City Hall. I see them at the parks. I see them at the stores.”
“I do talk to them,” he added. “And it’s not regarding city business.”
And technically, the city charter doesn’t prohibit those conversations – as long as they don’t contain orders or directions.
The document states that the “mayor or city council and its members shall deal with the administrative service solely through the city manager.” Accordingly, it adds, “neither the mayor nor the city council ... shall give orders to any subordinates.” If that happens, the charter goes on to say, the mayor or council member could be sanctioned.
Bojorquez had added a discussion item to Wednesday’s agenda, asking City Attorney Michael Massee to clarify in writing how the council and mayor should interact with employees.
“I don’t want to be violating any city charter responsibilities,” he explained.
Bojorquez told the council he’d been “accused of ... going to the housing authority.”
“They think I’m going over there and giving ... direction,” Bojorquez said.
But Bojorquez said those accusations were untrue, adding that he hadn’t been in the housing authority facility for over a year.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla pressed the subject, however.
“To be transparent with the people ... did you have a meeting for at least a couple of hours with the finance director of housing?” Bonilla asked Wednesday.
“No,” Bojorquez said.
“So you deny it?” Bonilla said. “OK.”
Reached on Thursday, Terry Ybarra, who serves as the finance manager for the Nogales Housing Authority, said she had not participated in any meeting with Bojorquez.
Through the manager
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino contended that the city’s elected officials should know whether they’re violating the city charter, even asserting that the discussion item did not have a place on the meeting agenda.
“We’re supposed to bring agenda items to help the community,” he said. “We should know what we need to know.”
A council member holding a casual conversation with an employee, he asserted, was acceptable.
“There’s never been anything wrong with talking, or mingling, with employees,” he said.
However, Garino went on to say, a council member cannot visit a city employee’s job site to give orders.
“That’s a whole different ball game,” he added.
Both Garino and Massee said that if a council member, or the mayor, wishes to visit a job site, the delegate should be accompanied by a city manager. During the winter holidays, Garino explained, he’d decided to visit one department to wish city employees a happy new year. Garino said he gave no direction to the department’s employees during that visit.
“But,” Garino added, “we took a city manager with us. Just to make sure.”
Bojorquez asked if that was the correct methodology.
“Do we still have to go to the city manager first, and have them accompany us?” Bojorquez asked Massee.
“I think it would be courteous,” Massee responded.
Currently, Massee is serving as acting city manager while the city continues its search for a more permanent fit. Once chosen, that manager will take up the responsibility of directing city employees.
The city has lacked a permanent manager since May 2020, when the council cut ties with former manager Edward Johnson. Earlier this year, however, the council received more than two-dozen applications for the job after a California-based consultant hired by the city expanded search efforts to different U.S. regions.
Last week, the council hosted second-round interviews for two city manager candidates: Edward Dickie of Prescott Valley, along with Gerald Flannery of Centennial, Colo.
No public decision has been made, and no future agenda items currently address the search process. Reached Monday evening, Massee told the NI in an email there was “nothing to announce yet.”