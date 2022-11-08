Gavel

A former federal investigator pleaded guilty Friday to disclosing confidential government information – a federal misdemeanor.

As an agent working with a Homeland Security Investigations task force, Daniel Chaves had knowledge of a confidential drug investigation that concerned an allegedly corrupt Border Patrol agent. Nonetheless, according to public court documents, he illegally passed on details of the investigation to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee in the Nogales area last summer.



