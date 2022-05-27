The next public meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will include an update on the ongoing repair of the international sewer line in Santa Cruz County.
The in-person meeting will be held 4-6 p.m. on June 9 at the Water and Energy Sustainability Center at 2955 W. Calle Agua Nueva in Tucson.
During the session, Ariana Leos, civil engineer with the USIBWC, will talk about the $13.8-million project to rehabilitate part of the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) sewage pipeline that runs from the U.S.-Mexico border in downtown Nogales to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.
Also on the agenda is a talk by Michael T. Bogan, assistant professor at the University of Arizona, who will discuss the ongoing return of native aquatic and riparian species to the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tucson.
The Citizens Forum is meant to promote the exchange of information between the USIBWC and the community about projects and related activities in Santa Cruz, Cochise and Pima counties. Its meetings have been held as webinars for the past two-plus years, and the June 9 marks a return to in-person sessions. There will be no online option for people to participate remotely, though the USIBWC said the presentations will be available on its website (www.ibwc.gov) prior to the meeting.