Andy Jackson, a prominent landowner in Santa Cruz County, talks with residents during a meeting in June discussing his proposal to rezone 3,550 acres in Rio Rico. On July 31, he withdrew two county applications regarding that proposal.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After weeks of vehement opposition from local residents, landowner Andy Jackson has officially withdrawn two applications related to a large-scale rezoning proposal along the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico.

Santa Cruz County staff published a news release Monday evening announcing the cancellation of a public hearing that had been scheduled for the proposal.



