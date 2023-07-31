Andy Jackson, a prominent landowner in Santa Cruz County, talks with residents during a meeting in June discussing his proposal to rezone 3,550 acres in Rio Rico. On July 31, he withdrew two county applications regarding that proposal.
After weeks of vehement opposition from local residents, landowner Andy Jackson has officially withdrawn two applications related to a large-scale rezoning proposal along the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico.
Santa Cruz County staff published a news release Monday evening announcing the cancellation of a public hearing that had been scheduled for the proposal.
“Throughout the application process, both … requests encountered significant opposition from community members, leading to extensive public comments predominantly expressing opposition to the proposed applications,” the statement said.
The proposal involved the rezoning of more than 3,500 acres of land – more than five-and-a-half square miles in total – to allow for a wide range of development in the area.
Jackson began publicly discussing the rezoning proposal during a community meeting in late June. He described his plan as an exciting opportunity for county residents, but declined to name a “major employer” he’d reportedly been working with on the proposal.
From early on, Jackson’s proposal unleashed a wave of intense opposition from residents. Some expressed concern over the area’s environmental wellbeing, particularly in regard to the Santa Cruz River. Others asked whether Jackson’s land would be used to support mining operations in the Patagonia Mountains.
A far smaller trickle of residents who spoke at the meetings expressed some support for Jackson’s plan, noting a need for accessible employment in the county.
In any event, Jackson’s proposal made it to a contentious, hours-long planning & zoning hearing on June 22. That day, after hearing dozens of comments from residents, the commissioners voted to recommend approval of part of Jackson’s plan – the reclassification of thousands of acres in Rio Rico. The remaining segment of the plan, a rezoning request, was tabled.
Neither portion of the plan was ever officially approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors were scheduled to potentially vote on the reclassification request during an Aug. 15 hearing.
South32
Throughout the application process, many residents expressed suspicion that South32 – the mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains – was involved in Jackson’s rezoning plan.
On July 20, the NI obtained a letter written by Jackson to the county’s planning & zoning commission. In the letter, Jackson alleged that his development plan was meant to work in conjunction with South32’s development.
However, Hermosa Project President Pat Risner has denied involvement with Jackson’s plan.
“South32 was not involved in the rezoning proposal, which was always inconsequential for our planning, and we have no contractual relationship with the landowner who proposed it," Risner said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning. "Our focus is unchanged and remains on studying potential locations across Santa Cruz County for two future offsite facilities."
Risner had previously announced separate plans to establish a battery grade processing facility and remote operating center – potentially in the Rio Rico area. In his emailed statement on Tuesday, Risner said South32 has not made any decision about the location of those two facilities.
"While Hermosa’s development does not depend on locating facilities within the County, we believe locating them here will help create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities," he said.