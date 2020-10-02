Joe Rueda

Age: 40

Place of residence: Rio Rico

Education: J.D., Texas Tech University School of Law (2009); B.A. in English and History; minor in Spanish, Arizona State University (2002).

Work experience: Private practice attorney, Rueda Law Office, Rio Rico (September 2019 to present); deputy county attorney, Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office (March 2011 to September 2019); adjunct faculty, Pima Community College - Santa Cruz Center (August 2019 to present); part-time associate instructor, Cochise College - Santa Cruz Center (August 2015 to December 2018).

Community organizations/activities: Provided free trainings to local professionals on legal topics applicable to their respective career fields; worked with local students on high school senior projects; read to children at local elementary schools. While in Phoenix in 2011, volunteered as a refugee resettlement training specialist and VITA tax preparer with Catholic Charities.

Learn more at: www.facebook.com/ruedaforjudge; ruedaforjudge@gmail.com.