Why are you running for Superior Court judge in Santa Cruz County?
“I’m doing this because I believe that I can provide a valuable service to the community based on my experience down here,” Rueda said. “I’ve done civil work, I’ve done criminal work, I’ve worked for people that are being sued, I’m working for people that are suing people now. When I was a public lawyer I represented the county in criminal and civil cases. Now, as a private defense lawyer, I’m working the other side of the coin.”
Citing that “wide breadth of experience,” he said:
“I’m not doing it for the money, I’m not doing it for the prestige... I’m doing this because I believe that I have a good skill set that could prove valuable to the citizens of our community.”
What does the term “judicial temperament” mean, and do you have a good one?
Rueda said it’s “basically the feeling that a person gets when they walk into the courtroom from the judge. That’s what a judge’s temperament is.”
He said a courtroom can be a scary place for many people.
“And so if you have a judge that feeds off of that fear and negative energy, it’s going to discourage people from getting their issues resolved in court, it’s going to make people even more afraid of courts, and it’s going to reduce their faith in justice.”
“I believe I have really good temperament,” he said. “I consider myself to be easygoing, and that’s something that I would bring to the bench. Because I’ve been on the other end of that show and I don’t want to have anybody that walks into my courtroom feel like they’re having to walk on eggshells.”
There’s a lot of discussion around mass incarceration in the United States, especially involving minority populations. What’s your philosophy toward incarceration and how it should be used?
“I believe incarceration should be used as a deterrent, a specific and a general deterrent. It should specifically deter the offender from re-offending … But it should also serve as a notice to the public at large that, as has been said, ‘You do the crime, you do the time.’”
“Now, it isn’t the answer to all of the problems in our society and certainly I think we need to be careful about incarcerating people more than is necessary or appropriate,” he continued. “But I think it’s a necessary evil.”
What’s your position on prison-only plea deals for drug-smuggling offenders?
“I believe that the judge should be given the final say when it comes to sentencing and I think the judge should be the one to determine whether or not a person is placed on probation, or whether or not they are sent to prison because they are not a good candidate for probation,” he said.
You know your opponent well, since the two of you worked together in the County Attorney’s Office. Why do you think you’re the better candidate?
“I wouldn’t say that I’m the better of the two candidates. I think either of us would be great on the bench,” Rueda said. “But what I will say is this: I believe that my experience is different from Lili’s. She’s got twice the years working in law than I do – I’ve got 10 years, I think she’s got 20. But the question is, what have you done with that time. And what I’ve done with that time is that I’ve tried to diversify my legal experience as much as possible.”
Pointing to his experience as a government and private-practice lawyer, he said: “I know what it’s like to be on both sides of the coin, and I think that’s something that is very important for anybody that enters the bench because in small counties like ours, judges are expected to be jacks of all trades.”
Do you have any experience with family law? What special skills do you think a judge needs to have to handle those cases?
“The quick answer to your question is, I don’t really have a lot of experience in family law. That’s one area that I’m currently studying to try to learn a little bit more,” he said, adding: “I don’t believe I would really have to adjust my skill set because I know how to deal with civil cases... And you basically treat everybody the same.”
You had an opportunity to be a judge in early 2019, when you were identified as the preferred candidate for the City of Nogales magistrate job. But contract negotiations fell apart. What happened?
Rueda called it a “contract dispute.”
“I guess the best way to put it is, the city was not interested in paying a severance package … They wanted to save the citizen taxpayer some money, so I respect their decision,” he said. “However, I wanted a severance package. I had a good job at the county, I didn’t want to leave it without any security in case the judicial thing didn’t work out for whatever reason. So I really dug my heels in for the severance package, and I think I had good reasons to want one.”
There are a lot of people coming through the local criminal court system who have drug addictions, and are hoping for help getting clean as part of their punishment. However, it doesn’t seem like we always have the resources available to give them that help. What’s your take on that dilemma?
Rueda talked about his experience working with Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez and the restorative justice organization Circles of Peace to develop Velasquez’s idea for a “drug court” at Nogales Justice Court that would divert people with drug addictions from prosecution.
“What we came up with was, we would give young adult defendants, first-timers, an opportunity to earn a dismissal of the criminal charges against them by participating in voluntary drug treatment that would be provided by Circles of Peace,” he said.
“The courts need to be creative and proactive in the way that Judge Velasquez was to try to deal with the lack of resources that we have in our community that could otherwise do the work for us,” Rueda said.
Do you have ideas for other new programs or services that could be offered by the local court system?
“I believe the Superior Court needs to have some sort of a drug court, the same way that the Justice of the Peace Court does,” he said.
“But the biggest problem that I run into is mental health. When I was a prosecutor, I didn’t realize how prevalent mental health was. Now that I’m a defense lawyer, most of my clients have mental health issues, most of them have drug addiction issues. And as you highlighted earlier, there is just not a lot of resources out there for them to receive help for these issues. And so the Superior Court, I think, really needs to investigate opening up some sort of a mental health court,” he said.
Is there anything else about you or your candidacy that we haven’t touched on that you would like our readers to know?
“Santa Cruz County gave me a chance when nobody else would,” Rueda said. “Ten years ago, I was out of work, I couldn’t find work because of the economy being so bad, and I was very fortunate that I ran into Lili, my opponent, and (County Attorney) George Silva, and they gave me a chance.”
“As my dad says, your home is where it goes well for you, and (this is) my home. I’m invested in my home and I want to protect my home and I want to bring the best that I can to my home. And I want to repay the favor that the citizens of the county have paid me. I need to repay the favor, and I can do that best by public service.”