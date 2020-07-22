Jorge Maldonado

Age: 55

Place of residence: Valle Verde neighborhood

Education: University and agricultural certifications.

Work experience: Produce sales for Arizona Mixers Fresh Produce; Mexico agriculture manager for Dulcinea Farms; grower relations and crop contractor for Su Casa Produce and Produce Kountry; foreman, office assistance and table grape field manager, G.A.C. Produce.; bowling alley assistant at Hannesians Lanes.

Community organizations/activities: Nogales National Little League VP/player agent/tournament director of West Regional Tournament. Boys & Girls Club.

Learn more: (520) 313-8496. Call or text.