A federal judge has extended the government’s deadline to indict Luis Manuel Flores, the local contractor accused of facilitating a bribe paid to an elected county official by a large property owner.
Flores, 62, was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 27 and the case against him was initiated through a complaint filed at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Jan. 28. That gave the U.S. Attorney’s Office 30 days – or until Feb. 26 – to convince a grand jury that there was probable cause for Flores to be indicted, a necessary step before a person can be tried for a federal felony offense.
However, in a motion dated Feb. 22, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan J. Ellersick told a judge that he and Flores’ lawyer, Peter Keller, had agreed to ask for a 60-day extension of the time to indict.
“Here, the government and the defendant request an extension of the indictment deadline to allow the parties to continue communicating about a possible pre-indictment resolution that may obviate the need to present this case to the grand jury,” Ellersick wrote.
The judge agreed to the request and extended the deadline to April 27.
But while the case against Flores may be moving toward a pre-indictment resolution, the status of the investigation of his reputed co-conspirators remains unclear. Neither the person who allegedly paid the bribe nor the county official who reportedly solicited it have been charged.
The complaint filed Jan. 28 against Flores alleges that he performed work for “a large property owner in Southern Arizona” who owned two warehouses with a large cement parcel between them. The property owner, identified only as Person A, was reportedly unhappy with the tax assessment of the cement parcel, and complained about it to a person described as “an elected official and agent of Santa Cruz County with authority over property valuations for purposes of assessing taxes.”
The elected official, identified in the complaint only as Public Official 1 (Felipe Fuentes was the elected county assessor at the time), reportedly told the property owner that he would look into “fixing” the cement parcel. Then on March 16, 2020, the official allegedly met with Flores on and told him that he could “fix the cement” for the property owner in exchange for a “milanesa” – slang for $1,000, according to the FBI.
Three days later, the county official allegedly met with Flores at Flores’ office in Nogales, where Flores told him that he talked to “the friend” and said: “He sent you two.” According to the complaint, he then handed the official an envelope containing $2,000 in cash.
Flores is currently out of custody on a $150,000 bond.