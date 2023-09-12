A U.S. District Judge has denied a request from several conservation groups that would have halted progress on two mineral exploration projects in the Patagonia Mountains.
Resultantly, drilling could begin within days for the Sunnyside and Flux Canyon exploration projects.
“We’re deeply disappointed in the judge’s decision to allow reckless mining exploration to begin in this wild corner of the Patagonia Mountains,” said Laiken Jordahl, Southwest conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity.
Legally, both projects are permitted to start on Sept. 15. And as the potential start date approaches, plaintiffs continue to fight the projects in an ongoing civil suit.
Two companies – Barksdale Resources and South32 – are attempting to search for potential mineral deposits in the biodiverse mountain range. Both Barksdale’s Sunnyside project and South32’s Flux Canyon project would involve drilling within the Coronado National Forest.
After the U.S. Forest Service signaled approval for both projects this summer, a coalition of conservation groups filed suit against the USFS, raising concerns over habitat destruction and potential watershed pollution.
As the lawsuit progressed, the plaintiffs also requested a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Jennifer Zipps – something that would have delayed both projects from breaking ground.
On Friday, however, Zipps turned down that request.
“Plaintiffs have … (not) established a likelihood of irreparable harm as to either the Sunnyside Project or Flux Canyon Project,” Zipps wrote in her Sept. 8 decision.
Sunnyside, Flux Canyon
The Sunnyside and Flux Canyon projects are not mining operations, but rather exploratory drilling projects – meaning contractors, if permitted, would drill into the ground in search of economically lucrative mineral deposits.
The Sunnyside project could entail seven years of daily, 24-hour drilling on national forest land, according to Barksdale. The Flux Canyon project would last no more than one year, according to court documents.
In her decision, Zipps noted that both Barksdale and South32 had included a reclamation period in their project timelines – something that would involve revegetation and other ecological repairs.
The plaintiffs, however, have argued that the projects would devastate the livelihoods of already-endangered species, including jaguars, ocelots and the Mexican spotted owl.
Shortly after Zipps issued her decision, the plaintiffs filed another request for a stay on operations – a motion that would temporarily pause or postpone court proceedings.
Zipps has not yet ruled on the most recent request from the plaintiffs.