The murder trial for George Alan Kelly – the Kino Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a Mexican citizen earlier this year – is scheduled to begin Sept. 6 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
The trial date was reaffirmed Monday morning, just a few days after county prosecutors said they would possibly dismiss the charges against Kelly altogether due to repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach a key witness in the case.
But speaking in court Monday morning, Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley said they’d finally been able to speak with the witness – only identified by his initials, D.R.R.
“I did speak to D.R.R. over the weekend… and he assured me that he will testify at the trial,” Hunley said.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelly on Jan. 30 after he led authorities to a dead body on his ranch in Kino Springs, near the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was later identified as Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, a 48-year-old Mexican citizen.
Kelly currently faces one charge of second-degree murder of Cuen Buitimea and one charge of aggravated assault against D.R.R., who previously said he had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of undocumented, unarmed migrants, including Cuen Buitimea.
Previously, Kelly had faced a third charge: aggravated assault against R.F.G., another witness who’d said he was traveling with the same group. However, after months of failed attempts to contact R.F.G., county prosecutors dismissed the assault charge.
On Monday, county prosecutors also requested a two-week continuance for the trial after defense attorney Brenna Larkin notified that she wouldn’t be calling certain expert witnesses to testify during trial.
In court documents filed Aug. 9, Larkin disclosed five expert witnesses that would provide testimony about several topics related to the case, including Arizona self-defense law.
On Monday, however, Larkin said those expert witnesses would not be called to the stand in court, and would instead serve as consulting witnesses.
Hunley said county prosecutors hadn’t been notified of those changes prior to Monday’s hearing, and added they had not been able to prepare.
“And so the state would at least like a two-week continuance from (Sept. 6) for that purpose,” Hunley said.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink denied that request, stating that the court did not find “compelling circumstances” to delay the trial.
Jury selection
Fink said the trial will begin with jury selection on Sept. 6. But instead of selecting a 12-member jury as previously planned, Fink said the jury will now consist of eight members.
That change came after county prosecutors withdrew a list of five aggravating factors, or circumstances that can raise the severity of the defendant’s sentence.
“This became a possibility when the state no longer had witness R.F.G. that made this a viable option for the state,’ Hunley said regarding the aggravating factors.
One of those aggravating factors, according to court records, included evidence that the defendant committed the crime out of malice based on a victim’s identity, or because of the defendant’s perception of the victim’s identity.
Another aggravating factor consisted of “lying in wait for the victim or ambushing the victim during the commission of any felony.”
A 12-member jury is required if the defendant faces a possible sentence of death or at least 30 years in prison, according to Arizona law.
After county prosecutors withdrew the list of aggravating factors, Hunley said, the maximum possible sentence was 23.5 years in prison – meaning a 12-member jury was no longer required by law.
“So we’re going to proceed with an eight-person jury. We’re still going to pick three alternates,” Fink said.