The murder trial for George Alan Kelly – the Kino Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a Mexican citizen earlier this year – is scheduled to begin Sept. 6 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

The trial date was reaffirmed Monday morning, just a few days after county prosecutors said they would possibly dismiss the charges against Kelly altogether due to repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach a key witness in the case.



