Elections

Seen through an observation window, election workers process mail-in ballots at the County Complex in Nogales on Aug. 4.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Hours before primary election day, a Superior Court judge denied a request from the county’s Republican Party chair to observe, and potentially challenge, early ballot signatures.

“I simply do not find that I have the legal authority to grant what is being requested,” Judge Pro Tempore Vanessa Cartwright stated after hearing arguments Monday afternoon.



