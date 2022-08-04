Hours before primary election day, a Superior Court judge denied a request from the county’s Republican Party chair to observe, and potentially challenge, early ballot signatures.
“I simply do not find that I have the legal authority to grant what is being requested,” Judge Pro Tempore Vanessa Cartwright stated after hearing arguments Monday afternoon.
Steve McEwen, chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, had filed a complaint against county election officials last month, alleging a lack of transparency in the ballot verification process. In the civil suit, McEwen requested permission to analyze voter signatures from inside the county’s ballot counting room.
“Early ballot challengers must be able to observe the signatures on unopened ballot envelopes,” said the July 11 complaint. “But the defendants are refusing to allow challengers to stand close enough to the computer screens to actually see the signatures.”
McEwen also asked the county to pause its current ballot tabulation until his status as ballot challenger was granted.
However, after hearing arguments from both sides Monday – including testimony from the Secretary of State’s Office – Cartwright shot down McEwen’s request. Explaining her decision, Cartwright noted that under Arizona law, ballot challengers are not authorized to dispute voters’ signatures.
Allowing McEwen to analyze signatures, she added, would likely violate state law and even jeopardize voter confidentiality.
“(Essentially), what’s being asked of the court is a connect-the-dot analysis to pick and choose and to piecemeal various sections of different statutes,” Cartwright added.
According to his civil complaint, McEwen had previously applied to serve as a ballot challenger. That request was turned down by county staff, who cited limited space in the ballot tabulation room.
Instead, county staff invited McEwen to serve as a political observer – something that would allow him to submit written challenges to the Recorder’s Office.
But that option, McEwen contended, was not sufficient.
Technically, state law allows the head of a county political party to serve as, or assign, a ballot challenger for an election.
Speaking Monday, Cartwright acknowledged that policy, but noted that a ballot challenger is not specifically authorized to analyze signatures.
Processes in place
“Plaintiffs ... are misreading the law,” said Bo Dul, who testified Monday on behalf of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Granting McEwen’s request, Dul added, “would interfere with county officials’ ability to efficiently do their job, would jeopardize the orderly administration of the election and it would threaten the timely conclusion of results.”
Christina Estes-Werther, a county attorney, noted that ballot verification processes are already in place.
“There’s multiple steps that the county has to do, go through training, to make sure that they’re actually properly matching those signatures,” Estes-Werther said.
From there, Estes-Werther added, ballots are turned over to an early ballot board, whose members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors. That board contains members from both political parties, she said, and is tasked with another layer of verification.
“They’re making sure that yes, this batch of ballots that has already been verified by the county is the correct tally of ballots that they’re listing,” she added.
As of Thursday afternoon, the ballot tabulation process was still well underway, with county election officials estimating the final unofficial results would be published on Friday.