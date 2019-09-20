A judge has dismissed a Rio Rico Fire District employee’s injunction against harassment from Fire Chief Adam Amezaga, ruling that “there is not enough cause to keep said order in effect.”
The written ruling issued Sept. 9 by Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez came after Amezaga asked that the injunction be dismissed, alleging that most of the accusations were untrue and saying the requirement that he keep his distance from the woman created “awkwardness” at their workplace.
The injunction, which required Amezaga to stay at least 20 feet away from his accuser, was initially granted on April 26 by Judge Pro-Tem Denneen Peterson. The female RRFD employee had accused Amezaga of harassing behavior that included hugging her and moaning, encouraging her to join a social media app on which he allegedly viewed sexual content, and grabbing her by the arm after approaching her from behind.
She filed a complaint with police following the alleged arm-grabbing, but the County Attorney’s Office did not pursue criminal charges.
The RRFD governing board also conducted an independent investigation, and in May voted to put a written reprimand in Amezaga’s personnel file and require him to complete special management training. However, the written reprimand was later downgraded to a verbal admonition, and the board chair was unable to confirm last month whether Amezaga had completed the training.