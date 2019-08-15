The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in July.
A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.
- Arizona Brethren Church Camp, Patagonia: Satisfactory
- Best Western Sonora Inn Suites, Nogales: Excellent
- Border Mart, Nogales: Excellent
- Boys & Girls Club, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Circle K, 2911 N. Grand Ave., Nogales: Satisfactory
- Circle K, 1680 W. Carl’s Jr. Dr., Nogales: Needs Improvement (July 19), Satisfactory (July 22)
- Dragon Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Fastrip, Nogales: Excellent
- Food City (Grocery), Nogales: Excellent
- Gariola Coffee & Deli, Mastick Way, Nogales: Satisfactory (pre-opening inspection)
- Garrett’s Supermarket, Rio Rico: Needs Improvement (July 23), Satisfactory (July 24)
- Global Community Communications/Avalon Organic Garden, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Hawks Pizza, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Kasa Mia, Nogales: Satisfactory
- La Cabaña, Nogales: Satisfactory
- La Cantina 1, Tubac: Unacceptable (July 17), Satisfactory (July 18)
- La Catedral, Nogales: Satisfactory
- La Catedral Bakery No. 2, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- La Reyna Por Su Sabor Paleteria & Neveria & Mas, Nogales: Excellent
- Las Trankas Restaurant, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Little Caesars Pizza, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Los Vaqueros, Rio Rico: Unacceptable (pre-opening inspection)
- McDonald’s, Mariposa Road, Nogales: Needs Improvement (July 26), Satisfactory (July 26)
- My Michoacana, Rio Rico: Excellent
- Nogales Work Activity Center: Excellent
- Quality Hotel Americana, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Rio Rico High School Culinary Kitchen: Unacceptable (pre-opening inspection)
- Santa Cruz County Adult Detention, Nogales: Excellent
- Subway, Nogales: Satisfactory
- The Café, Sonoita: Satisfactory
- Tubac Golf Resort Stables Ranch Grill (bar): Satisfactory
- Tubac Golf Resort Stables Ranch Grill: Satisfactory
- Walmart (Bakery/Deli), Nogales: Excellent
- Walmart, Nogales: Excellent