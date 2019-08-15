Frozen treats (copy)

La Reyna Por Su Sabor, a Nogales shop specializing in frozen treats, was one of the local eateries that received an "excellent" score on their county health inspection last month.

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in July.

A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.

  • Arizona Brethren Church Camp, Patagonia: Satisfactory
  • Best Western Sonora Inn Suites, Nogales: Excellent
  • Border Mart, Nogales: Excellent
  • Boys & Girls Club, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Circle K, 2911 N. Grand Ave., Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Circle K, 1680 W. Carl’s Jr. Dr., Nogales: Needs Improvement (July 19), Satisfactory (July 22)
  • Dragon Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Fastrip, Nogales: Excellent
  • Food City (Grocery), Nogales: Excellent
  • Gariola Coffee & Deli, Mastick Way, Nogales: Satisfactory (pre-opening inspection)
  • Garrett’s Supermarket, Rio Rico: Needs Improvement (July 23), Satisfactory (July 24)
  • Global Community Communications/Avalon Organic Garden, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • Hawks Pizza, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • Kasa Mia, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • La Cabaña, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • La Cantina 1, Tubac: Unacceptable (July 17), Satisfactory (July 18)
  • La Catedral, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • La Catedral Bakery No. 2, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • La Reyna Por Su Sabor Paleteria & Neveria & Mas, Nogales: Excellent
  • Las Trankas Restaurant, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • Little Caesars Pizza, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Los Vaqueros, Rio Rico: Unacceptable (pre-opening inspection)
  • McDonald’s, Mariposa Road, Nogales: Needs Improvement (July 26), Satisfactory (July 26)
  • My Michoacana, Rio Rico: Excellent
  • Nogales Work Activity Center: Excellent
  • Quality Hotel Americana, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Rio Rico High School Culinary Kitchen: Unacceptable (pre-opening inspection)
  • Santa Cruz County Adult Detention, Nogales: Excellent
  • Subway, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • The Café, Sonoita: Satisfactory
  • Tubac Golf Resort Stables Ranch Grill (bar): Satisfactory
  • Tubac Golf Resort Stables Ranch Grill: Satisfactory
  • Walmart (Bakery/Deli), Nogales: Excellent
  • Walmart, Nogales: Excellent

