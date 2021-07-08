Parts of the local area received more rainfall during the first week of July 2021 than during the entire months of July 2019 and 2020.
A gauge operated by the National Weather Service measured 2.47 inches of precipitation at the Nogales International Airport from July 1-7. That was well more than the 1.72 inches measured during all of July 2020, or the 1.18 inches tallied in July 2019.
Still, the area will need significantly more rainfall over the next three weeks to top the 4.12 inches that fell at the airport in July 2018, or the 7.33 inches recorded there in July 2017.
County rain gauges showed varying amounts of rain during the first week of July 2021, ranging from 4.21 inches in Patagonia, to 2.24 inches on Hohokam Drive in Nogales, to 1.18 inches at the Santa Cruz River near Tubac.
A gauge operated by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish recorded 3.5 inches of precipitation at Peña Banca Lake during the first seven days of the month.
“The monsoon kicked into gear earlier this year than the past two abysmal seasons,” the National Weather Service in Tucson said in a Facebook post made Wednesday. And while the NWS noted that not all parts of the region have seen much or any rain, it added: “This is already a much more normal monsoon than the past two years!”