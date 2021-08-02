Rainfall readings show that many areas of Santa Cruz County received 8 or more inches of precipitation last month, putting the area in position to reach or surpass monsoon season averages after three unusually dry years.
County rain gauges registered between 8-9 inches of precipitation at Hohokam Drive and at Ephraim Canyon at I-19 in Nogales in July 2021, as well as at Patagonia Lake, and both Peck Canyon and the Palo Parado Bridge in Rio Rico. Sonoita Creek at State Route 82 in Patagonia saw 9.3 inches, and a gauge at Peña Blanca Lake operated by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish measured a county-high of 15.1 inches.
The lowest July 2021 readings came at the Santa Cruz River in Tubac (5.6 inches) and the Santa Cruz River at State Route 82 (4.3 inches).
By comparison, the average reading at rain gauges around Santa Cruz County during the entire 2020 monsoon season was 5.61 inches. The countywide monsoon average was 9.62 inches in 2019 and 9.5 inches in 2018.
A normal amount of rainfall during the 110-day monsoon season, which runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, is 11 inches in Santa Cruz County. The last time the county reached that level was in 2017.
Like this year, 2017 saw an especially wet month of July, with several locations in and west of Nogales receiving 10 or more inches of precipitation during the 31-day span.
This year’s rainy weather helped moderate temperatures in July, when the average daily high temperature was 90.2 degrees at the Nogales International Airport, according to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson. That was a full 4 degrees below normal.
The average daily low temperature in July, however, was slightly higher than normal at 67.2. The typical daily low at the airport in July is 66.9.
There were only four days of triple-digit highs at the airport in July 2021, and none since July 10.
In July 2020, the average daily high at the airport was 99.2 degrees and there were 17 days of triple-digit heat.
The below-average heat of July 2021 provided welcome relief after a blistering month of June, when the average daily high at the airport was 100.4 – the second-highest figure recorded there during the month of June in the past two decades.