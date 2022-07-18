County prosecutors told jurors last week that in June 2021, Santos Abelardo Velasco physically assaulted and kidnapped his then-partner on two separate occasions.
At one point, they asserted, Velasco choked or attempted to strangle the victim – something prosecutors highlighted in photographs displaying multiple bruises on the woman’s face, arms and neck.
“The credibility of (the victim’s) testimony is completely up to you,” Deputy County Attorney Matthew Cannon told jurors last Wednesday. “This case largely rests on that fact.”
For his part, defense attorney Enrique Gonzalez, Jr. argued that the victim’s account of the incident was unreliable.
“Her inconsistent statements show (that) you cannot remember what never took place,” Gonzalez told jurors during a 50-minute closing statement at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Ultimately, after deliberating for parts of two afternoons, the eight-member jury decided that the victim’s testimony was sufficiently credible to convict Velasco on six felony charges.
Still, while the jurors agreed on guilty verdicts, they convicted the 49-year-old Nogales resident on lesser charges than the ones he’d initially faced.
Those lesser charges – along with a pre-verdict agreement by the prosecution to adjust the charges and lower Velasco’s potential sentence – indicate that the defendant will likely serve a significantly shorter prison sentence than the original maximum sentence of 64 years.
Velasco is now slated to be sentenced on Aug. 15.
The verdict, delivered Thursday afternoon, marked the first criminal jury trial completed in more than two years at the county’s superior court. Jury trials had been paused temporarily due to the COVID-19, and several jury trials were canceled due to varying other circumstances during that time period.
The allegations
In addition to the two instances of assault and kidnapping, the prosecution also alleged that Velasco had robbed his former romantic partner while threatening her with a fixed-blade knife. Then, Velasco burned several items belonging to the victim, including a border-crossing card.
The items “were very important to the victim,” Cannon told jurors during closing arguments. “She would not have ... let those pieces of property just out of her control recklessly.”
Gonzalez tried to raise reasonable doubt by pointing to inconsistencies in the victim’s statements. He also accused the Nogales Police Department and county prosecutors of conducting shoddy investigations.
During the trial, one NPD officer testified that when he responded to the domestic violence call in June of 2021, he did not record his interview with the victim. What’s more, Gonzalez asserted that NPD kept several evidential items in custody for months and failed to interview potential witnesses.
“Circle K clerk,” Gonzalez said, referencing a point in the victim’s testimony in which she visited the store after enduring abuse from Velasco. “Why didn’t they bother to interview the Circle K clerk? To see whether (the victim) came in, visually upset?”
During a rebuttal, Cannon argued that certain collections of evidence – like DNA – wouldn’t have helped in providing evidence. He asserted that Gonzalez had attempted to put “(the victim) and law enforcement on trial,” instead of Velasco.
“They’re not on trial,” he added.
Cannon also argued that the victim’s testimony was reliable, and noted that it can be common for someone to remember new details when recalling an incident.
“You don’t tell a linear story from start to finish ... when you’re that emotional,” Cannon said in a rebuttal against the defense.
Charges adjusted
Originally, Velasco had faced a total of six counts: armed robbery, criminal damage, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.
And while the jurors found him guilty on six counts, they did so on lesser included charges.
The jurors did not agree on a guilty verdict for armed robbery – instead, they convicted Velasco of robbery. Armed robbery is categorized as a Class 2 felony, among the most serious in Arizona law. Simple robbery is a Class 4 felony, meaning less potential prison time for the defendant.
The jury found Velasco guilty on one of two counts of aggravated assault. As for the second count, the jurors found Velasco not guilty. Instead, they assigned a less severe charge of assault.
Jurors also found Velasco guilty for two counts of unlawful imprisonment, a lighter substitute for a kidnapping conviction.
County prosecutors also agreed to lower Velasco’s sentence due to a technicality. Days into the trial, one member of the 12-person jury dropped out due to health reasons, and 12 jurors are required in a case in which the defendant faces 30 years or more in prison.
To keep the trial going, the involved parties agreed to reduce the charges against Velasco so that his maximum potential sentence was reduced from 61 to 24 years. Arizona law states that if a defendant faces less than 30 years in prison, they are entitled to a smaller, eight-person jury.