At the start of his criminal trial last week at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, Santos Abelardo Velasco faced a possible maximum prison sentence of 61 years, if convicted on all counts.
But by the time a jury began deliberating his fate on Wednesday, the number of jurors on the panel had gone from an expected 12 to eight, and the maximum potential sentence had dwindled down to 24 years.
Velasco, 49, had been charged with a total of six felonies: armed robbery, criminal damage, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. His trial on those charges, which stemmed from a domestic violence incident in 2021, was remarkable in two ways.
For one, it marked the first time in more than two years that a jury trial was completed in a felony criminal case in Santa Cruz County. Despite several attempts – and one successful termination of a jury trial in a civil matter – the county’s superior court had not concluded a criminal jury trial since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s more, the case highlighted how sometimes arbitrary factors can dramatically affect how much time a defendant spends in prison.
After a juror was dismissed from the initial 13-member panel earlier in Velasco’s trial, one of the remaining 12 jurors dropped out due to health reasons just before closing arguments. That raised the possibility of a mistrial – until the county prosecutor agreed to revise the charges against Velasco, and thus reduce his potential prison sentence.
The judge accepted the amended charges and the trial continued with a smaller jury.
Ultimately, that underlying technicality – dictated by Arizona state law – allowed a man’s potential prison sentence to be cut by more than half.
And when the final eight-member jury returned guilty verdicts on six lesser-included counts against Velasco on Thursday afternoon, it likely reduced his upcoming prison term even more. (See upcoming story on the verdicts and the specifics of the case.)
A shorter sentence
Under Arizona law, a jury must contain 12 members if the defendant is facing a potential maximum of 30 years or more in prison. However, if the defendant faces a shorter prison sentence, they’re entitled to a smaller, eight-person jury.
Once the jury in Velasco’s trial was left with only 11 jurors, the involved parties faced several choices, Judge Liliana Ortega explained Wednesday while meeting with attorneys.
“One of the options was to call a mistrial in the case,” Ortega said at the time. “Then the (prosecutors) came up with a possible solution.”
Prosecutors with the County Attorney’s Office proposed an idea, Ortega said. By dismissing dangerous nature enhancements on two counts against Velasco, they’d be reducing his sentence considerably. As a result, the trial could proceed with a smaller jury under state law.
“And that would then not entitle him to a 12-person jury, and instead we could proceed with eight jurors,” Ortega said.
It’s not immediately clear how often prison sentences are reduced with the purpose of using a smaller jury. Matt Davidson – a local defense attorney who is not involved in this case – said he’d never seen that particular situation in his own law career.
Still, such maneuvering happens in the courtroom – “with more frequency than you would imagine,” Davidson added.
“There’s this whole backdrop of work that’s done,” he said of jury trials.
And while Velasco’s maximum possible sentence was shortened, working with a smaller jury can also create more risk for the defendant’s case, Davidson pointed out.
Under state law, a verdict can only be reached if the entire jury agrees on a decision. If just one member disagrees, it sets the stage for a hung jury – meaning the case will be retried at a later date.
With 12 jurors, a defendant is more likely to have their case result in a hung jury, Davidson said. An eight-person jury is smaller, meaning there is a lesser probability that one juror will disagree with the verdict.
“You only need one for a hung jury,” Davidson added.
Return to jury trials
Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, a jury at Superior Court convicted a man on one count of marijuana possession; the man was acquitted on a second count of narcotic possession.
That verdict, decided in March 2020, marked the last time a criminal jury trial was completed at Santa Cruz County Superior Court – until this week.
For more than two years, jury trials have generally been stifled in Santa Cruz County due to potential COVID-19 transmission.
In March 2020, Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel suspended jury trials statewide as the pandemic began to swell within Arizona. By June 2020, trials were permitted to resume, though they hardly did in Santa Cruz County.
That same month, the County Superior Court prepared to hold a jury trial for a minor drug charge, though the charges were ultimately dropped, canceling the case altogether.
Then, as transmission worsened locally, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink placed jury trials on hold once again until late August.
The county prepared for several more jury trials over the coming months, but in several cases defendants reached plea agreements – eliminating the need to call a jury. In June 2021, a criminal jury trial finally got underway at Superior Court, but ended abruptly when the defendant failed to show up for the second day of trial.
Even before the pandemic, jury trials were rare at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Between September 2014 and September 2015, for instance, the Superior Court completed no jury trials. At the time, County Attorney George Silva told the NI the vast majority of criminal cases in his office were settled by plea deals, giving a rough estimate of 85 to 90 percent.