Saying “we have to more forward,” Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink this week set two kidnapping cases for trial in September and October, potentially ending a freeze on local jury trials that he had imposed in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Fink set the trial of Aaron Kane to begin Sept. 22 and the trial of Rudy Rojo to begin Oct. 22. Both men are charged with an array of felonies stemming from an alleged kidnap-assault in Rio Rico in May 2018.
Their trials, each expected to last two-to-three weeks, will be held with a number of safeguards in place to minimize the risks of contagion, the judge said during a pair of status hearings on Monday.
Jury selection in both cases will be held over two days, with half of the jury pool appearing each day and two courtrooms in use to maximize social distancing. Masks must be worn in the courthouse, and potential jurors who have the technological capacity to appear for selection via Zoom will have that option.
Two courtrooms will be used during the trial as well, with one designated as a jury deliberation room, and bench conferences among the judge and lawyers will also be held in another room. Some witnesses may be able to appear remotely via Zoom.
Fink said he had been monitoring the data surrounding COVID-19 in the state and community, but had determined that the direction of the pandemic is still difficult to predict.
“It’s been my decision that we’re going to get these cases to trial, at least try to get them tried, and not wait for this virus to either abate significantly or go away because no one knows when that’s going to happen,” he said.
However, the judge said he was encouraged to resume scheduling jury trials after seeing the implementation of technology at the court that had helped promote social distancing. He also pointed to “extensive study” on how best to hold jury trials during the pandemic, and noted that adapted jury trials had been held successfully in other parts of the state in the previous 30 days.
“We are now in a position that we weren’t in before, and that is, we’ve adapted quite well in the court to the various technologies that are available,” Fink said.
“They’re not ideal, but under the circumstances, they work and they’ll be made to work such as to comply with constitutional requirements.”
He also noted that jury trials had been stacking up at Superior Court, with six other criminal cases in addition to Kane’s and Rojo’s waiting for their turn, as well as a number of civil trials in line after that.
Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley, the prosecutor in the Kane and Rojo cases, suggested starting with some of the smaller cases.
“That way we work out the bugs before we get to a two-to-three-week trial that’s going to be a substantial,” she said. “I mean, if something goes wrong in the early process, we’re going even to set ourselves back further.”
But Fink stuck with his plan of beginning with Kane and Rojo. He noted during the hearing that the Arizona Supreme Court had ordered that the cases of in-custody defendants – like Kane and Rojo – be given priority. And he pointed out that those two cases had already been in the court system a long time.
“This case was arraigned in this court back on April 1, 2019,” he said during discussion of Kane’s trial. “It’s been here over a year, and it’s time for it to go.”
After Fink set the Kane and Rojo cases for trial, their defense lawyers, with agreement from Hunley, asked for mediation hearings prior to the start dates. The hearings, held with Judge Pro-Tem Denneen Peterson acting as a neutral mediator, will seek to determine if the parties can reach a plea agreement and avoid trial.
While many court proceedings have continued throughout the pandemic with social distancing measures in place, Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel first cancelled all jury trials in the state, then announced on May 20 that the proceedings could resume at the state’s superior courts beginning June 15, subject to the approval of each court’s presiding judge and provided that technological and social distancing measures were employed to protect the health of jurors.
Santa Cruz County Superior Court responded by preparing to hold a jury trial in a minor drug possession case starting June 23. The County Attorney’s Office dropped the charges before jury selection began, but the experience gave court staff practice in planning for a pandemic-era trial. When the pandemic worsened in the local community as the summer progressed, Fink, the county’s presiding judge, put jury trials on indefinite hold.
Speaking for a story last month about the prospect of socially distanced jury trials, defense lawyer George Damon, who represents Rojo, expressed concern about how changes such as allowing witnesses to appear remotely might affect a defendant’s constitutional right to confront the witnesses against them. He also worried that social distance could potentially limit lawyers’ and jurors’ ability to gauge a witnesses’ truthfulness.
For his part, County Attorney George Silva said he was concerned how anxiety over potential exposure to the virus could make it more difficult for jurors and other parties involved in a trial to concentrate.