Justin Alexander Luna

Age: 31

Place of residence: Rio Rico

Education: B.A. in psychology, minor in public service and leadership from University of South Florida; A.A. in liberal arts with concentration in psychology and A.A. in general studies from Pima Community College.

Work experience: Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, trained as heavy equipment operator; seven active years Army Military Police; Nighthawk Team member for Joint Counter Narco-Terrorism Task Force and camera room operator/radio dispatcher at CBP Nogales Station; registrar at Pima JTED; coach at Tampa Elite Sports Academy; basketball coach at Coatimundi Middle School.

Community organizations/activities: VFW member, volunteer coach, volunteer at veteran homeless program in Tucson.

Learn more: www.votejluna.com; Facebook at Justin Luna; Instagram at justinxanderluna.