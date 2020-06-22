Keith Barth

Age: 58

Place of residence: Sonoita

Education: Attended University of Arizona and University of New Mexico

Law enforcement experience: Deputy andsergeant with the Cochise County and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office; chief of the Patagonia Marshal’s Office; taught at the Tucson Police Academy; Search and Rescue and SWAT for 18 years.

Other work experience: 12 years as a justice of the peace in Santa Cruz County.

Community organizations/activities: Leads Arizona Department of Corrections work crew; participates in Produce on Wheels Without Waste; served on the Arizona Supreme Court Commission on the Impact of Domestic Violence and the Courts; served as assistant district governor for Santa Cruz County Rotary Organization and president of the Patagonia Youth Coalition; served on the boards of the Mingus Project in Nogales, the Patagonia Senior Citizen Center and Santa Cruz County for the Performing Arts.

