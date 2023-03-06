Border Killing

George Kelly answers the judge as he stands with his lawyer, Brenna Larkin, during his arraignment at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Monday.

 Photo by Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Kino Springs rancher George Alan Kelly was arraigned at Santa Cruz County Superior Court Monday afternoon on one charge of second-degree murder, along with two charges of aggravated assault.

Kelly, 74, was arrested in late January after leading authorities to a dead body on his ranch. The deceased man was later identified as Gabriel Cuen Buitimea – a Mexican citizen who’d apparently crossed into the United States.



