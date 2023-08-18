As the murder trial nears for Kino Springs resident George Alan Kelly, county prosecutors are citing issues with two key witnesses – something that could lead to Kelly’s case being dismissed.
Earlier this month, prosecutors described unsuccessful attempts to reach one witness who previously told law enforcement he saw Kelly shoot and kill Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, a Mexican citizen, on Jan. 30.
Now, a second witness is hesitating to testify in the Sept. 6 trial, according to Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley.
“We are working with him,” Hunley said of the witness. “I just want to let the court know that if that witness becomes unavailable … the state would move to dismiss the case at this time until we can get that witness to cooperate.”
Kelly was arrested on Jan. 30 after he led authorities to a dead body on his Kino Springs ranch near the U.S.-Mexico border. The man was later identified as Cuen Buitimea, who had crossed the border earlier that day, according to eyewitness testimony.
Until this week, Kelly had faced three criminal charges: second-degree murder of Cuen Buitimea, along with aggravated assault charges against two additional alleged witnesses, identified in court documents by their initials only – D.R.R. and R.F.G.
Both men stated they’d crossed the border with Cuen Buitimea in a group of undocumented, unarmed migrants.
Last week, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss Kelly’s assault count against R.F.G., stating that after months of attempts, the witness could not be found or contacted. During a hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink said he’d signed off on the motion to dismiss the assault charge.
Meanwhile, two charges against Kelly remain: second-degree murder and assault against D.R.R.
“We are still hopeful that he will come and testify,” Hunley said of the remaining, yet reluctant, eyewitness.
For now, Kelly’s trial is still set for Sept. 6, when jury selection is scheduled to begin.
Other developments have taken shape in the final weeks before the trial. During Wednesday’s hours-long hearing, Fink ruled to exclude a distinctive form of evidence from the jury trial: Kelly’s own text messages.
‘Mr. Kelly’s own words’
Earlier this month, prosecutors filed a memorandum divulging several text messages from Kelly in which the 74-year-old man complained about drug trafficking and undocumented immigrants. In the messages, Kelly also talked about shooting “many rounds” while patrolling the border, and referenced carrying an AK-47.
But on Wednesday, Fink ruled to exclude the messages as evidence. In his ruling, Fink asserted that jurors might give “undue weight” to the text messages in determining their verdict.
In its memorandum, county prosecutors had pointed to Kelly’s text messages as indicators of the defendant’s murder and intent.
During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Brenna Larkin argued the messages were irrelevant to the case and taken out of context.
“Common sense tells us that when two guys who are friends who’ve known each other for a long time get together and talk in private … They talk a lot of BS with one another. That’s just what men do,” Larkin told Fink.
“It happens with all men. It just does,” Larkin continued, adding that prosecutors were attempting to “smear Mr. Kelly in front of a jury.”
Hunley pushed back against that assertion, doubling down on the argument that the messages demonstrated Kelly’s state of mind before the alleged shooting took place.
“Repeating Mr. Kelly’s own words cannot be a smear of Mr. Kelly,” Hunley said.
Ultimately, Fink ruled to omit the messages from the jury trial next month.
“The real danger is that the jurors hear something like this, they hear what the defendant is saying to some other guy in this kind of offhand, informal casual manner of communication, and that jurors are really offended by it,” Fink said Wednesday.
Jury selection
Jury selection is set to begin on the morning of Sept. 6. All jurors will be Santa Cruz County residents, as is standard for Superior Court cases.
Due to the severity of Kelly’s charges, the court will aim to select a 12-person jury, which is typically required if the maximum sentence for all counts adds up to 30 years or more in prison.
The process usually involves a questionnaire for potential jurors, in which candidates can disclose whether they hold certain biases or personal connections to the case. Both parties – the defense and the prosecution – have a say in whether a potential juror can be excused.
But the Kelly case, Fink pointed out, presents a particularly complex challenge, due to the pre-trial coverage it’s received in both local and national media outlets.
“That complicates things,” Fink said.
Speaking Wednesday, Fink said the court would start with a random selection of 60 residents.
“And we’ll see how far we get,” he said.