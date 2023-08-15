Citing unsuccessful attempts to locate an alleged witness, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss one of its own assault charges against Kino Springs resident George Alan Kelly.
Kelly was arrested on Jan. 30 after leading authorities to a body on his ranch. He was subsequently charged with the murder of Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea.
Along with the murder charge, Kelly faces aggravated assault charges against two additional alleged victims, identified in court documents by their initials only: D.R.R. and R.F.G.
In previous interviews with law enforcement, both men testified that they’d crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with Cuen Buitimea on Jan. 30 when Kelly allegedly ambushed the group and began shooting.
The latter assault charge against R.F.G. is the one currently in question, according to the prosecution’s motion.
“(D)espite efforts to locate said victim, the state has not been successful,” the motion read.
According to the court document, the County Attorney’s Office has made a handful of attempts to locate R.F.G., even enlisting the help of an agent from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Presiding Judge Thomas Fink has not yet ruled on the prosecution’s request, according to court staff. As a result, the assault charge remained technically effective as of Monday afternoon.
The state’s motion to dismiss one of its own charges is one of several new developments in Kelly’s criminal case, which has garnered national attention.
Court documents also show that the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a Tucson-based FBI agent for Kelly’s trial, though it’s not exactly clear why the state made this request.
During an hours-long hearing last Friday, Kelly’s attorney, Brenna Larkin, also attempted to prove that her client had been arrested without probable cause. Fink, however, issued a ruling that probable cause had existed for Kelly’s arrest.
“We have a series of events that led up to the finding of a dead person. The dead person was on the defendant’s property on the date in question,” Fink said. “An examination of the body (was) of course unscientific, but certainly indicates that the death had occurred recently.”
Another glimpse into the case surfaced last week, when the NI obtained text messages from Kelly in which the rancher complained about undocumented immigrants, drug trafficking, and talked about patrolling the border with an AK-47.
Through his attorney, Kelly has maintained his innocence, claiming that he had fired defensive warning shots at a group of allegedly armed men.
Kelly’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6.
‘I’ve been hit’
During a preliminary hearing in late February, a Mexican citizen – D.R.R. – testified in court that he’d crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 30 with a group of unarmed, undocumented migrants, including Cuen Buitimea. Shrouded beneath a hooded jacket and a blue medical face mask, D.R.R. told attorneys his final destination had been Phoenix, where he’d hoped to find employment.
That day, D.R.R. said, the group noticed several Border Patrol agents and decided to turn back toward Mexico. Then, D.R.R. said in court, someone began shooting at the group – and Cuen Buitimea collapsed to the ground.
“He told me, ‘I’ve been hit!’” D.R.R. said.
D.R.R. identified Kelly in the courtroom during the February hearing.
Multiple times, Kelly’s attorney – Brenna Larkin – has questioned the credibility of the state’s witnesses. In a hearing last week, Larkin pointed out that D.R.R. had never identified Kelly through a police lineup.
“The first time D.R.R. identifies Mr. Kelly is when we’re just sitting in court at the preliminary hearing,” Larkin said. “And he just points his finger at the defense table and says, ‘Yep, that’s the guy right there.’”
Speaking at last week’s hearing, county prosecutor William Moran argued that D.R.R. had identified other significant details about Kelly’s ranch, including a matching description of Kelly’s horse.
A missing witness
The second witness, R.F.G., did not testify in court during the February preliminary hearing. However, during the hearing, attorneys questioned a Sheriff’s Office detective – Mario Barba – who recounted his interview with R.F.G.
According to Barba’s account, R.F.G. also stated that he’d crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with Cuen Buitimea and a group of migrants.
However, R.F.G.’s testimony varied somewhat from D.R.R.’s recollection of events. According to Barba, R.F.G. had described Cuen Buitimea as a guide for migrants – something D.R.R. had denied.
Additionally, R.F.G. told Barba he’d seen a Nissan Sentra or Altima car on Kelly’s ranch. Barba told attorneys there was no such vehicle on Kelly’s property.
According to court documents, the County Attorney’s Office has made at least five attempts to locate R.F.G. as Kelly’s criminal trial approaches. In late February, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office detective contacted a woman who said she was R.F.G.’s mother; the woman told the detective she did not know the whereabouts of her son. A day later, a federal agent with Homeland Security Investigations showed up at an address associated with R.F.G. in Nogales, Sonora. In May, the HSI agent attempted to search for the man again in Nogales, Sonora. In June, a detective contacted R.F.G.’s mother again.
By July 26, the detective called R.F.G.’s number. It had been disconnected, court documents stated.
Despite the state’s request to dismiss the assault charge against R.F.G., prosecutors also asked Fink for permission to reinstate the charge if the witness resurfaces.
“Nonetheless,” the motion continued, “the state requests leave to refile that charge if (R.F.G.) is able to be located in the future.”