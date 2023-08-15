Courthouse stock photo

A courtroom within the Santa Cruz County Courthouse.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

Citing unsuccessful attempts to locate an alleged witness, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss one of its own assault charges against Kino Springs resident George Alan Kelly.

Kelly was arrested on Jan. 30 after leading authorities to a body on his ranch. He was subsequently charged with the murder of Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea.



