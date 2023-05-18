The lawyer for George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs resident accused of murdering a Mexican man earlier this year, presented two motions to Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink Wednesday morning.
Within an hour, both were denied.
Defense Attorney Brenna Larkin requested that the judge review whether probable cause exists to try Kelly on a second-degree murder charge – a determination that was made earlier this spring at a preliminary hearing. She also urged Fink to disqualify the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case, describing the office as exhibiting “professional misconduct.”
The crux of Larkin’s argument rested largely on her assertion that an alleged witness who said he had seen Kelly shoot and kill Gabriel Cuen Buitimea on Jan. 30 was unreliable, and county prosecutors hadn’t tried to correct the witness’s testimony during the preliminary hearing.
Regardless of the witness’s testimony, Fink said: “The court would find that there was probable cause to hold the defendant for purposes of proceedings.”
Larkin tried other approaches as well, insisting in her written motion that County Attorney George Silva’s status as an elected official was disqualifying – something the judge quickly disregarded on Wednesday.
After turning down the motions, Fink shifted to the logistics of Kelly’s coming jury trial.
“The trial date is affirmed for Sept. 6. The court has every intention of this case proceeding to trial as scheduled,” he said.
Kelly was arrested on Jan. 30 after he led authorities to Cuen Buitimea’s body. The 48-year-old Mexican citizen had apparently crossed into the United States from Nogales, Sonora. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s office subsequently ruled Cuen Buitimea’s death a homicide, citing a gunshot wound.
Initially, the County Attorney’s Office charged Kelly with first-degree murder before reducing the charge to the second-degree level. He also faces two related assault charges.
Kelly has maintained his innocence through Larkin, who argues that Kelly had only fired defensive warning shots above the heads of several men on his ranch who he claimed were armed. County prosecutors, however, allege that Kelly confronted a group of migrants and began shooting, and no evidence has surfaced so far to show that the men were armed.
During the preliminary hearing in February, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez found probable cause for Kelly to face trial. Since then, Kelly’s defense has tried to derail the pending trial by unfurling a list of objections.
Probable cause
In addition to her complaints about the witness and the county prosecutors, Larkin argued that Velasquez unjustly denied a request to hold the preliminary hearing at a later date.
Prior to the preliminary hearing, Larkin had requested a 60-day continuance. But Velasquez denied the request and, after hearing evidence at the Feb. 24 hearing, found probable cause for Kelly to face trial.
Days later, Larkin filed a motion to review Velasquez’s ruling, pointing again to his denial of her continuance.
“Refusing to allow the defense time to consult with experts ... also denied the defense a substantial procedural right,” Larkin said.
But on Wednesday, Fink noted that Kelly had, in fact, been given more time than is typical before a preliminary hearing.
When a defendant is in custody, Fink explained, a preliminary hearing must be held within 10 days. (Kelly was incarcerated for about three weeks before he posted bond.)
“The hearing occurred outside the usual time limits,” Fink noted.
What’s more, he said, a preliminary hearing is not a trial – and Kelly has not been convicted or found guilty. The purpose of the hearing, he said, is simply to determine whether the low standard of probable cause exists to hold a trial.
“The preliminary hearing is a procedure where the state is required to show probable cause for the courts to retain jurisdiction … and for the defendant to be given an opportunity, if he desires, to show why there’s an absence of probable cause,” Fink said.
‘Obvious coaching’
At the preliminary hearing in February, two witnesses took the stand, testifying that they’d crossed the border with Cuen Buitimea.
A witness who was identified only by his initials D.R.R. said the group of migrants had noticed Border Patrol agents and turned back to remain undetected. As they headed south toward the border, D.R.R. said, they heard shots.
“(Cuen Buitimea) told me, ‘I’ve been hit!’” D.R.R. said.
D.R.R. identified Kelly in the courtroom as the man who he’d seen open fire.
At one point, Larkin said on Wednesday, D.R.R. claimed to have spoken only with Sheriff’s Office detectives about the shooting, though he had apparently been interviewed by the County Attorney’s Office, as well.
“The witness made a false statement to the court … the prosecution was aware that the statement was false,” Larkin said.
After the preliminary hearing, Larkin said, the defense listened to the interview between the County Attorney’s Office and D.R.R.
“There appeared to be some pretty obvious coaching going on there,” Larkin said.
Larkin did not list any examples of “coaching” in the courtroom Wednesday, although, in a motion filed last month, she alluded to prosecutors allegedly guiding the witness on how to discuss distances in his testimony.
Larkin also, multiple times, alleged that prosecutors did not fulfill an obligation to disclose a witness interview with the defense. However, the County Attorney’s Office maintains that staff emailed Larkin the interview before the preliminary hearing.
“I must have somehow missed it,” Larkin said during the Wednesday hearing.
During the February preliminary hearing, some points in D.R.R.’s testimony varied somewhat. For example, the witness testified in court that he’d crossed the border to the west of Nogales, though Kino Springs is east of the city. Still, Fink said, even if he were to disregard D.R.R.’s testimony altogether, probable cause would still exist for Kelly to face trial.
“Even when I separate that out from all the other evidence that was presented… the court would find that there was probable cause to hold the defendant for purposes of proceedings,” Fink said.
In her motion to disqualify the County Attorney’s Office, Larkin also noted that lead prosecutor Kimberly Hunley, along with Silva, had been at the scene of the investigation and could be called as witnesses in the trial.
Acknowledging the argument, Fink noted that a prosecutor could testify in a criminal case – though, he added, it’s not generally met with approval from courts.
Still, he added, “I think it’s premature to join any conclusions in that regard.”
What’s more, Larkin alluded to Silva’s status as an elected official – implying that his intent to be re-elected could create a conflict of interest in the case.
“Both Ms. Hunley and Mr. Silva are expected to be running for political office in the near future,” Larkin wrote in the motion. “This case has political implications and ramification because it concerns border issues that are hotly debated political issues.”
Silva is an elected official, but Hunley is not.
Larkin didn’t expand on that argument during Wednesday’s hearing, and when a member of the prosecution team started to bring it up, Fink interjected: “That’s not going to be considered … so we can move onto something different.”
In a response to Larkin’s motion, Hunley wrote that the defense attorney “misleads the court by knowingly misstating and omitting facts that contradict her own narrative,” adding that Larkin’s complaint “appears designed to pander to the media” through its allegations against the County Attorney’s Office.
The background
One of the few points of testimony agreed upon by the defense and prosecution is that Kelly encountered a group of men on his ranch on the afternoon on Jan. 30.
According to Larkin, the men were armed, and one individual “pointed an AK-47 right at (Kelly).”
Then, Larkin said, Kelly fired above the heads of the men.
“(Kelly) does not believe that any of his warning shots could have possibly hit the person or caused the death,” Larkin wrote in a court filing in February.
Meanwhile, the County Attorney’s Office argues that Kelly ambushed a group of migrants.
“It’s the state’s position that Mr. Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life,” Hunley said during a hearing in February.
As the case developed and garnered national attention, other details and evidence emerged.
In January – the day after Kelly’s arrest – the NI came across a novel, apparently penned by Kelly, that described an Arizona border region dominated by drug and migrant smuggling. The book, “Far Beyond the Border Fence,” described a protagonist named George who “had to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47s” and alluded to the anti-immigration “great replacement” theory.
And in March, the NI obtained several audio recordings of phone calls between Kelly and law enforcement officials on the day of the alleged shooting. In one call, a Border Patrol agent spoke with a Sheriff’s deputy and described a conversation with Kelly shortly after the alleged shooting.
“What he said was, in checking his property, he believes that he possibly struck something,” the agent said. “(Kelly) said those words: ‘Possibly struck something.’”
What’s more, two witnesses who claimed to have crossed the border with Cuen Buitimea gave somewhat inconsistent testimony during a Feb. 24 preliminary hearing. The witnesses gave varying descriptions of whether Cuen Buitimea had been a guide for migrants and whether the shooting had taken place near a house.
Now, with a trial set for early September, both the defense and prosecution are set to continue conducting discovery – gathering witness testimony, forensic information, or any other potential evidence.
One of those witnesses was subpoenaed on Wednesday: in jeans and sneakers, Kelly’s wife Wanda sat calmly in the courtroom’s public gallery, several feet away from her husband.
“We have had significant difficulty subpoenaing her,” Hunley told Fink.
According to Hunley, the County Attorney’s Office had been attempting for months to subpoena Wanda Kelly to testify, as she’d allegedly witnessed the event.
Outside the courtroom Wednesday morning, a county detective quietly served Wanda Kelly the documents that would require her, by law, to testify if called to the stand.