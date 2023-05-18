VMR Ranch

A closed gate with signs reading "private property" and "no trespassing" blocks the entrance to George Alan Kelly's Vermillion Mountain Ranch near Kino Springs on Feb. 18.

The lawyer for George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs resident accused of murdering a Mexican man earlier this year, presented two motions to Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink Wednesday morning.

Within an hour, both were denied.



