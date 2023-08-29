A criminal trial for George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs rancher accused of murdering Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea earlier this year, has been vacated to Sept. 26 – pushing the court proceedings back nearly three weeks.
According to Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink, Kelly had been granted a stay of proceedings – a type of postponement – from the Arizona Court of Appeals. The defense had made the request due to “evidentiary challenges” in the upcoming trial, according to Fink.
“For those reasons, a stay having been granted... we'll vacate the trial date for Sept. 26, 2023,” Fink said during a brief hearing Tuesday at Superior Court.
“I'm sure there's absolutely no possibility that the matter will be resolved before next Wednesday when jury selection is set to begin,” he added.
During Tuesday’s hearing, there was minimal discussion regarding the reason behind Kelly’s stay hearing, and court documents on the hearing have not yet been published online.
“There's no argument… that the case should be dismissed,” Fink said at one point. “It's that there are certain evidentiary challenges.”
The high-profile trial had initially been set for next week, with jury selection scheduled for Sept. 6. Already, Fink said, 100 jurors within the county had been summoned, and will now be excused, due to the scheduling change.
In the months leading up to the trial, both parties – Kelly’s defense and county prosecutors – had made requests to push the trial back. Nonetheless, Fink had remained firm on the Sept. 6 start date until Tuesday’s appellate court ruling.
“We'll await the decision of the Court of Appeals,” Fink said.
A changing case
In recent weeks, a number of changes have shaped the upcoming trial. In August, county prosecutors asked that one of the assault charges against Kelly be dismissed altogether, citing difficulties in contacting a key witness. Later that month, prosecutors described reluctance from another witness to testify, warning Fink that the case could be dismissed altogether.
That possibility seemed to dissipate during an Aug. 21 hearing, when Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley reaffirmed the second witness’s willingness to testify.
“(H)e assured me that he will testify at the trial,” Hunley told Fink.
Meanwhile, the projected jury size has decreased: Kelly’s case, initially set for a 12-person jury, will now involve only eight jurors. The change was made after prosecutors removed five aggravating factors from their charges against Kelly.
In total, Kelly faces a maximum possible sentence of 23.5 years in prison if found guilty.