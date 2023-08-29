A criminal trial for George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs rancher accused of murdering Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea earlier this year, has been vacated to Sept. 26 – pushing the court proceedings back nearly three weeks.

According to Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink, Kelly had been granted a stay of proceedings – a type of postponement – from the Arizona Court of Appeals. The defense had made the request due to “evidentiary challenges” in the upcoming trial, according to Fink.



