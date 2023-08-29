A criminal trial for George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs rancher accused of murdering Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea earlier this year, has been delayed.

According to Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink, Kelly had been granted a stay of proceedings – a type of postponement – from the Arizona Court of Appeals. The defense had made the request due to “evidentiary challenges” in the upcoming trial, according to Fink.



