The Kino Springs Golf Course, located about seven miles east of Nogales, is now the third golf course in Santa Cruz County that has closed permanently during the past decade.
During a public meeting that attracted about 40 people to the course clubhouse on Wednesday, most of whom were residents of the surrounding Kino Springs neighborhood, property manager Jerry Dixon informed the community of the official closure of the business and asked for ideas on how to repurpose the golf course property.
“We’re closing the golf course permanently and converting it into something called an ‘agrihood,’” Dixon told the attendees, referring to a concept that brings agricultural operations into residential neighborhoods. “We’re looking for ideas… and we’d like you to tell us what you think should occur.”
The Kino Springs Golf Course closed temporarily in June, for what administrators said were major renovations to the Griffin Estate Clubhouse. In a news release at the time, they invited the community to revisit the clubhouse in the fall.
Talking to the NI on Thursday morning, Derek Dumais, a representative for the estate, said administrators were unable to overcome several obstacles in order to begin the renovations, but the plans are still on the table for the future.
“It’s going to require a pretty significant capital investment to do everything we want to do there, but the Griffin Estate Clubhouse will be a focal point to whatever concept we do in the future,” Dumais said. “So it will be renovated and it will eventually have a restaurant in it, but the (previous) timeline is not in the cards anymore.”
At the meeting, Dixon suggested a few ideas for the golf course property, none of which he said were set in stone. Those ideas included creating an agrihood with vegetable and pollenating gardens; building a few casitas for hotel operations; and turning it into a sports center with a pickleball court, swimming pool with cabanas, and an exercising facility.
“I know that losing that golf course, we gotta figure out another way to get some energy back in here,” Dixon said.
To maintain future operations, as well as ensure the upkeep of all properties in the community, Dixon suggested creating a homeowner’s association (HOA) within Kino Springs – an idea that received pushback from several of the meeting participants.
Kino Springs resident Philip Damon opposed to the idea of building an HOA, saying it was unfair to ask the local residents to “subsidize the golf course.”
“You’re investors. You came here to make money and unfortunately it didn’t work as good as you wanted it to,” Damon said. “I admire you for other endeavors that you’re trying to do… but I don’t think it’s fair to pass on the costs, with an HOA, to the people.”
Carolyn Wemlinger, another Kino Springs resident, also opposed the idea of the HOA and said that golf course administrators had no legal basis for creating an HOA at this time.
“I have yet to hear anything that has legal bearing, other than you want money to do something with the land out here,” she said, adding that another financial plan is needed to protect residents’ property values.
“I don’t want it to be a grazing land like they did over at (the Rio Rico Golf Course),” she said.
The former Rio Rico Golf Course closed in 2018 and a new owner began converting it into a ranch a year later. The city-owned Palo Duro Golf Course in Nogales ceased operations in 2011, and while the clubhouse is being converted into a children’s museum, the course was never repurposed. Tubac is now home to the county’s only functioning golf course.
For his part, Damon suggested making the HOA optional, and opening up the repurposed land to anyone who was interested in the membership.
“Open it up to people that don’t live in Kino Springs that would like to use the facilities here,” Damon said of the repurposed amenities. “The vacant lots of the people that aren’t here, make them join the HOA and pay a small fee to keep the weeds cut for fire protection.”
In the end, Dixon said they would table the idea of creating an HOA until they explore the legal grounds for it.
City annexation
Another main issue presented at Wednesday’s meeting was whether local residents would support the City of Nogales’ efforts to annex the Kino Springs neighborhood, along with Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen and other areas north of city limits.
The city’s latest annexation effort fizzled out last December, though municipal officials have voiced their interest in trying again.
“The City of Nogales has asked us to be supportive of their annexing our area,” Dixon said at the meeting. “We’re in favor of it with a whole bunch of conditions and I’d like to know what your conditions might be, so I can take note of that.”
He noted that the City of Nogales would not gain much in sales tax revenue from the Kino Springs area, considering there aren’t many businesses. As for property taxes, he said that Kino Springs residents would likely see a slight decrease under the city due to differences in fire taxes. (Kino Springs is now part of the Nogales Suburban Fire District, which levies its own secondary property tax. Residents of Nogales are not taxed for fire services, which are provided through the city government.)
Dixon and several residents agreed that one of the biggest conditions of annexation would be for the City of Nogales to provide a plan for fixing the area’s water and sewage infrastructure.
“We’d want to make sure that the city, if we did go in, had a bonding capacity and bonding rate so we could pay for that infrastructure,” he said.
Still, most residents at the meeting opposed the idea of supporting the annexation effort.
“We’ve always felt that the county was better managed than the city,” Dixon said, adding that he was concerned about the instability regarding the city manager position, which has been unfilled and covered on an alternating interim basis since early 2020.
A Kino Springs resident who spoke up in agreement added that he’d be in support of the city’s annexation efforts if he saw more stability in its leadership.
“The city manager, like you’re saying, every week there’s someone different. These people aren’t capable of running the place. So why should we join them?” he said.