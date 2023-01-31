A 73-year-old man is being held on a first-degree murder charge after authorities say they discovered the body of a still-unidentified male on his Kino Springs property Monday evening.
George Alan Kelly made his initial appearance Tuesday morning at Nogales Justice Court, where Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez set bond at $1 million.
Lt. Gerardo Castillo of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were still trying to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as establish a motive.
“It doesn’t seem like Mr. Kelly and the decedent knew each other,” Castillo said.
A sheriff’s dispatch report shows a call coming in at 2:40 p.m. Monday from the U.S. Border Patrol, relaying information about a “possible active shooter” in the area of Sagebrush Road. The Border Patrol had apparently received a report from a person at the scene, who mentioned a “group of people running” and said he “was unsure if he was getting shot at as well.”
The entry identified the person at the scene as “Allen.”
Castillo said sheriff’s deputies responded to the area following that report, but found nothing.
However, at 5:56 p.m., the sheriff’s office received another report of shots fired at the property. This time, at 6:24 p.m., deputies located the body of a deceased adult Hispanic male, Castillo said.
As to why Kelly was arrested, Castillo said: “The investigation initially revealed that he had shot in the area.”
The suspected murder weapon was still unknown, he said.
Assessor records show Kelly’s property located in an isolated area approximately three-quarters of a mile southeast of Kino Springs Road, and about a mile-and-a-half due north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
During the Tuesday morning court appearance, Kelly inquired about the circumstances of his bond, asking whether Velasquez would consider reducing the amount. Kelly’s wife, he told Velasquez, lives with him on the ranch.
“She's there by herself … nobody to take care of her, the livestock. Or the ranch,” Kelly said. “And I'm not going anywhere. I can't come up with a million dollars. Is there... Would you consider reducing it to any degree?”
That didn’t happen Tuesday. Velasquez explained to the defendant that within the next 48 hours, the County Attorney’s Office would determine whether to file an official charge against him.
If they do, Velasquez said, “at that time, the attorney can request for the reduction of bond, or for it to be turned into a (secured) bond.”
“I understand,” Kelly replied.
As he exited the courtroom, Kelly remarked to detention officers: “Have a good day, guys. I don’t think I’m going to.”
Kelly’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.
During his Tuesday appearance, Kelly told Velasquez he was a rancher. He also appears to dabble in self-published fiction about ranch life in the border region.
According to several websites, an author with an identical name – George Alan Kelly – published a work titled “Far Beyond the Border Fence.” A note on Amazon describes the book as “bringing the Mexican border/drug conflict into the 21st century.”
The 57-page work revolves around a character living in Southern Arizona at the “VMR Ranch” – Kelly and his wife’s real-life ranch is called “Vermilion Mountain Ranch,” according to assessor records and LandWatch, a real estate website that listed the property.
The protagonists of “Far Beyond the Border Fence” are a couple whose first names match Kelly's and his wife's, and the story describes how the character George and his foreman “had to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47s.”