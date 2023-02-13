The lawyer for George Alan Kelly says the 74-year-old Kino Springs resident did not shoot or kill the man who was found dead on his ranch on Jan. 30.

Instead, defense attorney Brenna Larkin wrote in a recent court filing, Kelly discovered the body of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea of Nogales, Sonora hours after encountering an “armed group of men” on his ranch.



Tags

Load comments