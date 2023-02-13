The lawyer for George Alan Kelly says the 74-year-old Kino Springs resident did not shoot or kill the man who was found dead on his ranch on Jan. 30.
Instead, defense attorney Brenna Larkin wrote in a recent court filing, Kelly discovered the body of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea of Nogales, Sonora hours after encountering an “armed group of men” on his ranch.
Kelly fired “warning shots” over the heads of the men, whom he assumed to be smugglers, Larkin wrote in a motion filed Feb. 9 at Nogales Justice Court.
However, Kelly “denied firing any shot directly at any person,” she wrote, adding: “He does not believe that any of his warning shots could have possibly hit the person or caused the death.”
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has released few details explaining why deputies decided to arrest Kelly on Jan. 30 and charge him with first-degree murder. But since then, he’s been held at the county jail on a $1 million cash bond – the amount typically set in first-degree murder cases in Santa Cruz County.
Larkin’s recent motion requests that Kelly be released third party, or that the bond be reduced or converted to a surety bond. She argues that Kelly is not a flight risk and that his presence is needed on his Kino Springs ranch.
The defendant’s version of the events of Jan. 30 that are included in the motion are meant to bolster the argument for new conditions of release.
“Quite simply,” the document adds, “this is a case where an innocent man has been wrongfully accused of a crime.”
The County Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, had not filed a motion in response as of Monday afternoon, and no hearing had been set for a justice of the peace to consider Kelly’s request. The next scheduled event in the case is a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 22.
‘Single gunshot’
According to the document, Kelly was eating lunch with his wife on Jan. 30 when he heard “a single gunshot.”
Soon after, the motion asserts, Kelly noticed a group of men “moving through the trees around his home.” The men were described as carrying AK-47 rifles and large backpacks, and clad in khakis and camouflage clothing. Kelly said he contacted the U.S. Border Patrol’s ranch liaison before walking to his porch, armed with his own rifle.
“The leader of the armed group of men saw Mr. Kelly and pointed an AK-47 right at him,” the motion asserts.
Kelly claimed that in response, he fired several shots with his rifle, purposely aiming above the individuals’ heads in hopes of scaring the men away.
The group then dispersed into the desert, the document states.
The motion also alleges that when Kelly called the Border Patrol Ranch Liaison to report the group, he told authorities that the men were armed and that he’d heard a single shot.
However, Kelly’s attorney asserts, the Border Patrol Ranch Liaison “incorrectly reported that Mr. Kelly stated he could not tell whether the men were armed or not.”
Upon arriving that afternoon, Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s deputies searched the area and “did not find anybody,” according to the motion. That part of the story lines up with statements from the Sheriff’s Office: Speaking to the NI the day after the arrest, Deputy Chief Gerardo Castillo said deputies had responded to the area in the mid-afternoon, but found nothing.
‘Lying face-down’
Later the same day, the defense motion says, Kelly walked to his pastures to check on his horse, who’d reportedly been scared earlier by the “armed group of men.” Around that time, Kelly said, his dogs became fixated on something near a mesquite tree.
“Mr. Kelly approached the dogs, and observed a body lying (face-down) in the grass,” the motion states.
Then, Kelly said, he called law enforcement and assisted deputies in locating the body.
The dead man, Kelly’s motion acknowledges, did not have any firearms or a backpack.
“The person had a radio with him, and he was wearing tactical boots, indicating that he was possibly involved in illegal activity,” the motion says.
Kelly and his attorney further assert his innocence by pointing out that the rancher had cooperated with law enforcement.
“Had Kelly truly murdered someone with premeditation, then he would have had no incentive to call law enforcement and lead them to the body,” Larkin writes.
The motion also speculates that the victim might have been killed by other drug traffickers.
It also says that Kelly’s wife corroborated his account of seeing armed men near the property. The motion does not mention the possibility that there might be other eyewitnesses to the incident.
Rare, but documented
Reports of men armed with assault rifles in the border areas of Santa Cruz County are relatively rare, particularly in recent years. Still, they’re not unheard of.
Throughout 2011 and 2012, armed gangs took to robbing migrants and marijuana smugglers west of Nogales. The pattern eventually culminated in a confrontation in December 2012, in which Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was shot and killed near Peck Canyon.
And in 2016, Sonoita-based Border Patrol agents reportedly tracked a group of five suspected drug-smugglers in Sutherland Peak, an area in Cochise County about 3.5 miles north of the border and eight miles east of the Santa Cruz County line. There, agents arrested two suspects, also seizing an AR-15 style rifle, an AK-47 style rifle and two bundles of marijuana.
But those incidents took place in more isolated areas, and on unpopulated National Forest Service lands. These events also unfolded before cannabis became widely legalized throughout the United States – something that dramatically diminished the illicit marijuana-smuggling industry.
Tony Sedgwick, an attorney and rancher who owns land east of Nogales in the same general vicinity of Kelly’s property, said he hadn’t heard of armed men walking through his ranch in 15 years, “give or take.”
And marijuana, he pointed out, had already been legalized.
“Maybe it’s fentanyl,” Sedgwick speculated, upon hearing about Kelly’s testimony of men carrying backpacks.
While the illicit marijuana trade has largely diminished, hard drugs like fentanyl, meth and heroine continue to make their way across the border, though they’re more commonly discovered at vehicle and pedestrian ports of entry, rather than desert areas between the ports.
There have, however, been some recent cases in which smugglers allegedly carried drugs through the local desert. On Feb. 9, Border Patrol agents discovered 102 pounds of methamphetamine that had apparently been left in Madera Canyon at the north end of Santa Cruz County, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin of the Tucson Sector. And on Jan. 27, Border Patrol agents reportedly found 170 pounds of marijuana near Tubac in bundles that looked like they could have been carried on people’s backs.
Filling in the details
Aside from providing details of Kelly’s version of events, the Feb. 9 motion also describes more of Kelly’s background. According to the document, Kelly and his wife moved to Arizona in 1997 after selling a fishing lodge they’d operated in Montana.
An appeal to a civil suit filed by the Kellys about a decade ago describes the Montana lodge as a “luxury resort,” according to a CaseText document obtained by the NI.
In 2002, the couple bought a 170-acre parcel of land in Kino Springs, the appellants wrote, and their plans “included building an operating a resort called Vermillion Mountain Ranch, as well as constructing and selling five ‘lodge homes’ on their property.”
Both the motion and the CaseText document describe Kelly as a former employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Currently, Kelly’s motion said, he and his wife depend solely on their Social Security income.
“(Kelly) describes himself as being ‘land rich and dollar poor,’” the motion states.
Aside from his careers in hospitality and the federal government, Kelly also appears to have engaged in self-published writing.
An author under the same name, George Alan Kelly, penned a 57-page book on Amazon, titled “Far Beyond the Border Fence.” The work describes a man and his wife who live on a Southern Arizona ranch near the border, and several identifying factors in the book match with real-life details about Kelly, such as the name of his property – Vermillion Mountain Ranch.
The book, which has received an influx of reviews upon Kelly’s arrest, describes a remote desert region enduring an influx of “drug runners.”
“They came through the ranch between dusk and dawn, armed with automatic weapons which they shot first and asked questions never,” the book states. “They knew that they trespassed the VMR at their own peril and that their fire would be returned.”
Publicly available details on the victim, Cuen Buitimea, are far more scarce. However, federal court records show he had a history of illegal border-crossings and deportations in and around Nogales, with the most recent case documented in 2016.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)