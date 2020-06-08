With an unhappy breakup with former city manager Eddie Johnson in the rearview mirror, the Nogales City Council once again put Deputy Manager John Kissinger at the head of municipal operations.
The council approved a move to make Kissinger the acting city manager at its June 3 meeting. He’ll also receive a $134,588 annual salary for as long as he holds the position, up from his deputy manager salary of $104,826, which was also raised in 2019.
It’s the second time in less than a year that Kissinger will take on the role – he served as acting city manager for five months from August 2019 to January 2020, in between Frank Felix’s departure from the manager’s office and Johnson’s arrival at the beginning of this year.
Kissinger also got a pay raise when he was appointed acting city manager in 2019, but other city officials haven’t seen raises for recent acting appointments. Mike Massee served as acting city attorney for months last year before being appointed to the position, but didn’t see any pay raise until he was given the full-time job.
Johnson was the city’s third manager since Shane Dille was abruptly dumped from the post in 2016. He quickly clashed with Mayor Arturo Garino over the mayor’s attempts to influence decision-making at City Hall. Johnson often claimed – without offering any specifics – that the mayor’s actions were “illegal” or constituted “criminal activity.”
Kissinger butted heads with former Mayor John Doyle, who tried to eliminate the deputy city manager position, only to have Kissinger sue the city for illegal termination and secure his position. But Kissinger has been in the current mayor’s good graces since Garino started his second mayoral term last year.
Even during Johnson’s brief managerial term, Kissinger appears to have never relinquished his position as the preferred conduit between Nogales council members and City Hall staff. In a March memo that included a number of complaints about Mayor Arturo Garino, Johnson said that the mayor and council communicated more than Kissinger than with him.
According to the June 3 order, acting city managers should not serve in the position for more than six months.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Arturo Garino seemed to indicate that he plans to start a search for a new manager soon.
“We’re going to be working on it starting tomorrow,” he said in response to Councilman Jorge Maldonado’s question about the future of the city manager position.
While the council appears poised to start looking for another manager, it’s unclear who will apply for the role. Before interviewing Johnson, some council members said they weren’t impressed by the applications they had received for the position.
“I looked through the whole list and… it was very hard for me to even come up with a name,” Garino said in a December 2019 meeting.
Councilman Nubar Hanessian said at the same meeting that he would prefer to reopen the application process, “and just hope we get 10 good instead of 100 bad.”
Garino did not reply to an email asking whether he thought potential city manager candidates could be dissuaded from applying by the high turnover in the position.