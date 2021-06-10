Longtime Deputy City Manager John Kissinger will get another temporary raise, after the Nogales City Council voted to give him an annual salary bump of $31,000 while he serves as the acting city manager.
Kissinger was appointed to the acting manager position last month – his third rotation through the acting city manager job in the past two years. On Wednesday, the council voted 5-2 to temporarily increase Kissinger’s pay to $135,000 per year from his $104,000 annual salary as deputy city manager.
That didn’t sit well with Councilmen Jorge Maldonado and Hector Bojorquez.
“We’ve already spent $35,000 in the company looking for a city manager,” Maldonado said, referencing the fee paid to a recruiting firm that will search for a new manager for the city. “What’s the rush in spending another $30,000 in wages?”
“Last month we had a (meeting), we appointed Mr. Kissinger to be the (acting) city manager, and I agreed to it,” Bojorquez said. “But I’m having a little bit of a problem with this resolution, because we never mentioned any salary increase.”
But Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez said that Kissinger “deserves a city manager salary” while he’s working as the acting manager.
And City Attorney Mike Massee defended the move, noting it would restore the salary Kissinger got in his last stint as acting city manager, from June to December 2020.
“We’re putting it before the council to put him in the position on the same terms that he was last time,” Massee said.
Robert Thompson, a former NPD lieutenant, was paid a salary of $104,000 while he served as acting city manager earlier this year, according to Kissinger.
Other city officials haven’t seen raises for recent acting appointments. Massee served as the acting city attorney for months in 2019, but didn’t receive a raise until he was given the full-time job.
Ultimately, the council approved the salary increase, with only Maldonado and Bojorquez voting against the move.