A year removed from the last time the City of Nogales had a full-time city manager, one acting city manager has served the maximum six-month term in the job and another is just a month away from the six-month limit.
Now, while they continue the search for a permanent manager, the Nogales City Council plans to go back to its first acting manager: Deputy City Manager John Kissinger.
Kissinger has already served longer in the acting city manager role than any full-time manager has been at City Hall during Mayor Arturo Garino’s current term, which began in January 2019. He was in the role for roughly five months between the departure of Frank Felix in July 2019 and Eddie Johnson’s start date in January 2020, then served another six months after Johnson left the city on bitter terms in May 2020.
In December 2020, with Kissinger having done six months as the acting manager, the council agreed to install Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson in the job. Thompson had been serving as Kissinger’s assistant.
The Nogales City Charter states that individuals can’t serve in the interim city manager role for longer than six months, so the idea of reappointing Kissinger raised questions for at least one elected official.
“Can legal give us a description or a good legal advice that we’re doing the right thing?” Councilman Jorge Maldonado asked during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the mayor and council.
Mike Massee, the city attorney, said it would be “better” for the city to have a permanent manager in between Kissinger’s terms as interim manager. As for Kissinger returning to the position on an acting basis, he said there was “some question about that.”
Still, Massee concluded, “this is something that’s not something that I would say is clearly violating the city charter.”
“It is not violating the city charter?” Maldonado pressed.
“I’m not saying – it could be interpreted as that,” Massee responded, adding later: “It’s not a clear violation. I think you can proceed.”
The issue was raised late last year, when Kissinger’s six-month limit approached.
At a November 2020 council meeting, then-Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. asked Massee about the city charter’s limits on an acting city manager’s term, but the discussion didn’t seem conclusive.
“When the six months end… what is the timeframe when that individual can come back to be an acting city manager?” Varona asked.
Massee responded: “I kind of have an idea. (The charter) doesn’t explicitly say, though. But I think the idea is we have to live with the intent of that restriction.”
When he was appointed to the acting manager job in 2019 and 2020, Kissinger also received a hefty salary bump to an annual pay rate of $135,000 while he served in the position. His regular salary was raised in 2019 to $105,000.
But council members did not discuss giving Kissinger a temporary raise this time around and no information about the appointment was included in the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
‘Vision’ for new manager
Also on Wednesday, council members talked about the ongoing search for a permanent city manager and spoke to a representative from CPS HR, a recruiting firm the city hired to carry out the search process.
The CPS representative had apparently sent the council members a list of eight questions to help define their “vision” for a city manager, and was expecting to discuss the questions at the Wednesday session.
But some council members seemed caught off-guard by the fact that the city was working with a recruiting firm at all. Councilwoman Liza Montiel called the move to hire the firm “underhanded” and Councilman Hector Bojorquez also said he didn’t remember approving a contract.
The council voted unanimously on March 10 to give city staff authority to enter into the $35,000 contract.
Later on in Wednesday’s session, Garino seemed to challenge the company representative, asking: “If we weren’t to fill out this questionnaire at all, at all – we don’t fill it out – could you figure out what we need for a border community?”
“I would not feel comfortable moving forward with a recruitment without the input from council, I think that’s really important,” the CPS representative responded.
“But what I’m saying is that, with you doing your homework, couldn’t you know exactly what we need in a border community?” the mayor continued.
“I can do my homework and make recommendations as far as fit, but truly the input from council is absolutely necessary,” she replied.
Montiel was the only council member to directly address the recruiter’s questions, saying that it was important for the city manager to have strong listening skills and build trust with the city community and city employees.
The 75-minute session concluded with Massee, the city attorney, saying council members would respond to the recruiter’s questions on their own.