While serving as emergency management director of Santa Cruz County, Ray Sayre witnessed his fair share of predicaments: Floodwaters in Patagonia. A truck leaking cyanide on Interstate 19. Potentially toxic vapor from a fire in Nogales, Sonora.
“Things happen here,” Sayre concluded. “Things definitely happen here.”
Last June, Sayre retired after more than eight years on the job. In the 10 months since his departure, the position has remained vacant.
On Tuesday, during a call to the public at the County Board of Supervisors meeting, another former emergency management director, Louie Chaboya, stepped up to the podium and urged officials to hire a replacement for Sayre, “for the sake of our county.”
“I know funding is very important,” Chaboya pointed out. “But the loss of your house, or a relative or a friend, I think overwhelms it.”
In an email Wednesday, County Manager Jennifer St. John said the position had been left vacant while county officials considered merging the health and emergency management departments “for efficiency.”
However, St. John added, the county now plans to fill Sayre’s old position once again, with hopes to have a new director by August or September.
In the meantime, the county is going without. And the ongoing vacancy comes as federal officials predict higher-than-normal wildland fire potential in Santa Cruz County, and as monsoon season approaches, a catalyst for potential flooding in the area.
Several first responders, including Sayre and Chaboya, underscored the importance of having an emergency management director.
“We’ve had incidents down here. Floods, and fires, et cetera,” Chaboya said. “Whenever there is a major event, where we have to bring in several agencies to respond, who’s going to be in charge of that?”
The role
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Sayre likened his former job to that of an orchestra conductor.
Once the performance begins, he explained, the conductor is “kind of down below. You don’t really see what they’re doing but you go, ‘Hey, this is really well organized.’”
Emergency management, Sayre said, includes four main phases: preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery. During his tenure, those phases have been applied to dilemmas like the Soldier Basin Fire, a blaze that swept through the Patagonia Mountains in 2013, and the breach of the International Outfall Interceptor, which spilled contaminated waters into the Nogales Wash in 2017.
Between those emergencies, Sayre added, “you’re working on plans and exercises and training, and building relationships with different entities.”
More recently, before Sayre’s retirement, the department was grappling with response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sayre and his staff played key roles in developing the ad hoc COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at the City of Nogales Recreation Department’s gym at the beginning of 2021. The clinic was widely praised for its efficiency.
But before shots even reached the arms of Santa Cruz County residents, Sayre said the department developed an incident action plan, a task that involved everything from figuring out how to transport the refrigerated shots, to planning potential responses to patients who exhibit a reaction to the vaccine.
As for the shots, he explained, “Public health is doing that, Mariposa’s doing that. They’re all part of the orchestra.”
And, as vaccination efforts unfurled in Arizona, Santa Cruz County quickly exhibited one of the highest inoculation rates statewide.
‘Responding reactively’
For other first responders in the county, the absence of a director has not gone unnoticed.
“Without one, I think we’re responding reactively,” Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez told the NI. “And that’s not something that’s good for anybody.”
Speaking for this story, Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero of the Tubac Fire Department noted that before Sayre retired, he’d been organizing meetings for agency leaders throughout the county, in order to keep first responders updated. That, he added, is no longer happening.
“One of the other things is funding,” Guerrero added.
Along with coordination efforts, the emergency management director is tasked with securing certain grants for the county – whether it involves funding for training sessions or new equipment. Directors also typically communicate with state and federal agencies – for example, FEMA, Union Pacific and the state’s division of Emergency Management. Additionally, in Santa Cruz County, emergency response collaboration stretches across the border, involving first responders in Nogales, Sonora.
Both Chaboya and Guerrero applauded the remaining staff in the emergency management office for “picking up the slack,” as Guerrero put it.
“But,” Guerrero added, “you can definitely see the need for that position.”
Giving notice
Before Sayre’s departure, he told the NI, he’d been determined to secure a replacement. Sayre said that two years before he left the post, he alerted the county of his retirement plans.
And, Sayre added, he requested state funding for a nine-month position to run “parallel” to his, providing a transitional process before he left altogether. When he left, the hire in the nine-month role would take over as director.
“So that we don’t lose any speed,” he explained Wednesday.
However, that didn’t happen.
St. John said county officials had started studying a possible reorganization of the health and emergency management departments once Sayre announced his resignation. The idea, she added, was to prevent the county from operating a two-person department.
“Merging them allows the two departments more access to different skill sets, back-up personnel, and things as simple as clerical support,” she wrote in an email Thursday.
Now, however, the county plans to reappoint someone to the position. District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker told the NI he’d requested for St. John to add it to the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
“I’ve been with (Sayre) at fires in Sonoita,” Bracker said. “It’s just, to me it’s just a really valuable thing. It’s an important position.”
But for now, it remains vacant.
“I don’t understand that,” Sayre said. “Because I budgeted for my position fully, and my budget was approved. And that transitional position ... that was approved.”
On April 1, the National Interagency Fire Center released its monthly outlook for wildland fire activity, projecting “above normal” potential for Santa Cruz County. And last month, the National Weather Service predicted an “above normal” monsoon season in southeastern Arizona.
Those two possibilities – fire and flooding – can often prompt multi-agency responses in Santa Cruz County, something typically coordinated by an emergency management director.
Chaboya recalled a fire during his tenure that required additional help from dozens of firefighters from Nogales, Sonora.
Speaking of the coming months, Chaboya said: “Hopefully we won’t have any major fires. But what if we do?”