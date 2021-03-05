U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva and seven other members of Congress who represent Southwest border communities sent a letter to President Biden and his Homeland Security chief on Wednesday, asking them to involve their constituents in discussions about the future of the border wall projects that were put on pause in January.
The letter to Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked that DHS immediately cancel all border wall contracts and not initiate any new ones, and that it “develop a meaningful environmental mitigation plan for the borderlands with local stakeholders.”
In addition, the representatives from congressional districts in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas said they wanted DHS to divert any remaining funds from the unfinished projects to other purposes, “including mitigating harms from the wall and removing border wall in places with destructive environmental damage and destruction of sacred sites.”
The signees also asked Biden to rescind the provision of the 2005 Real ID Act that allows the government to waive dozens of environmental regulations in the case of border wall construction. The waiver was invoked for the wall projects begun under the previous Trump administration, which the legislators said had used it 29 times to waive 84 federal laws and “countless” state and local laws.
“Even though Trump is gone, border wall communities continue experiencing the consequences of his policies. The Biden administration has the opportunity to end this,” Grijalva, a Democrat who represents Santa Cruz County in Congress, said in a news release announcing the sending of the letter.
The construction that Biden put on hold starting Jan. 20 includes unfinished projects to build about 23 miles of barriers, roads and lighting systems through undeveloped National Forest land from just west of the Mariposa Port of Entry to the border with Pima County. Another roughly four miles were planned east of the city, including at the spot where the Santa Cruz River crosses the border.
Biden’s order gave DHS and the Department of Defense 60 days to develop a plan for the legal redirection of funds earmarked for the border wall, and to terminate or repurpose contracts with builders currently engaged in the wall-building.
Despite the president’s order to stop work, the border district legislators’ letter sent on Wednesday expressed their concern with “reports of current border wall construction in the Pajarito Mountains in Arizona.” Photos taken by members of a group that aids migrants reportedly showed heavy machinery continuing to work on the wall project on Feb. 10 around the Walker Canyon area of the Pajarito Mountains in Western Santa Cruz County.
An NI staffer who went to the site on Feb. 13 saw no signs of construction activity. But a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the wall projects, did not directly respond to a question asking if crews had indeed continued working in the Pajarito Mountains.
Instead, the spokesman said in an email sent Feb. 17 that while contractors had been prohibited from building or prepping for new sections of border wall, they were allowed to perform certain other activities, such as filling in open trenches and conducting erosion control.