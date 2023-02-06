Greg Lucero, who was recently let go from an executive position with Australian mining giant South32, has quickly found work as a consultant for the Santa Cruz County government.
Lucero started work Monday for the county, where he will “assist with county planning functions, such as workforce development plans and local coordination with stakeholders,” Deputy County Manager Jesus Valdez wrote in an email.
Lucero will earn $70 per hour on an as-needed basis, Valdez said.
Asked whether the employment opportunity was created specifically for Lucero rather than being advertised to the general public, Valdez wrote in a follow-up email: “The county has hired Mr. Lucero for his knowledge and experience with local education and assembling local stakeholders.”
Lucero was recently terminated as vice-president of corporate affairs for South32’s Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains. He worked in a similar capacity for Wildcat Silver Corporation and Arizona Mining, the Canadian-based mining firms that owned the Hermosa Project before it was purchased by South32 in 2018.
Prior to joining Wildcat Silver in 2011, Lucero served as Santa Cruz County manager for nearly nine years before he was abruptly fired on Sept. 15, 2010 via 2-1 vote by the county supervisors. Supervisors Rudy Molera and John Maynard voted in favor of Lucero’s termination, while their colleague Manuel Ruiz voted against it. Molera and Ruiz still serve on the board, while Maynard has since been replaced by Bruce Bracker.
Lucero then sued the county, alleging “wrongful discharge” and requesting a settlement of $320,944. The suit was settled out of court.
After going to work in the mining field, Lucero successfully ran for Nogales City Council in 2014. He ran for mayor in 2018, but abruptly dropped out of the race just weeks after qualifying for a runoff election during the August primary.
Oddly, while city officials required Councilman Jorge Maldonado to resign his seat before running for mayor in 2022, Lucero was allowed to remain a member of the council during his 2018 mayoral campaign, though his attendance at meetings was sporadic after dropping out of the race.
In addition, Lucero was elected to the governing board of the Nogales Unified School District in 2016, where he has served alongside Ruiz, the county supervisor. Lucero and Ruiz were both re-elected to four-year terms on the NUSD board in 2020.
Lucero is also a long-standing member of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce.
The county did not publicly announce Lucero’s recent hiring as a consultant. The NI confirmed the arrangement with Valdez after being advised by a community member.