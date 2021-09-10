A day after county elected officials talked about taking action on unfunded pension liability for the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Nogales had a meeting related to the municipal government’s own law enforcement officer pension debts.
But after hearing a 45-minute presentation from a state pension system employee, city officials didn’t talk about any concrete solutions.
“We’ll plan on having another study session,” said John Kissinger, the deputy city manager. He added that city staff would “come back with some different options” to address what he said was $36 million in unfunded liability at the city. Kissinger didn’t specify what those options might be.
Pension liabilities for both the Nogales Police Department and Nogales Fire Department have grown in recent years, but city leaders have been reluctant to act, or even study, one of the factors contributing to rising pension liabilities.
The pension liability calculation depends on a host of variables and assumptions, from interest rates to life expectancy. But the basic problem is straightforward: firefighters and police officers accrue pension benefits through their work, which they can collect after retirement, and the city hasn’t set enough money aside to pay them in the future.
Reports available online from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) indicate that the Nogales Police Department has $17.74 million in unfunded liability on its books. For the Nogales Fire Department, it’s $16.3 million. At NPD, the unfunded portion comes to a little less than half of the total liability. At NFD, the total liability is 46 percent funded.
In 2010, the city police department had $4.63 million in unfunded liability, giving it a funding ratio of 69 percent. The fire department had unfunded liability of $4.5 million, for a funding ratio of 63 percent.
A state initiative to eventually cover local pension liabilities requires the city to gradually pay more into the retirement system until those liabilities are 100 percent funded.
The city has also started using some of the millions of dollars of COVID-19 recovery funds it received from the federal government to pay the nearly $4 million in public safety pension contributions it owes during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Stonegarden impact
One factor behind the increase in the police department’s unfunded liability is the department’s reliance on Operation Stonegarden, a federal grant program that pays for equipment and covers overtime for officers working border-related shifts.
The program is popular among police officers because it lets them pad their paychecks with extra OT hours, which can also increase their pension entitlements. But, at least the way NPD is using the money, the Stonegarden funds don’t cover the pension liabilities incurred through those OT hours. That means the city is left on the hook.
The Nogales City Council has accepted Stonegarden grants totaling millions of dollars in recent years.
At a November 2019 meeting, then-Finance Director Jeanette Parrales gave a presentation showing that continued participation in the Stonegarden program could increase the city’s pension liability by hundreds of thousands of dollars in coming years.
But after Parrales’ presentation, the police department, which holds significant sway at City Hall, effectively dared the council to try messing with the Stonegarden program.
NPD would “not be able to actually support police functions” said then-Lt. Robert Thompson, who was acting as deputy city manager at the time. Thompson is now the director of the Nogales Housing Authority and is a close ally of Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, himself a former NPD chief.