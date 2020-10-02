Liliana Ortega

Age: 50

Residence: Tubac

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arizona, December 1994; Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona, May 1998.

Work Experience: Law clerk at the Pima County Attorney’s Office, 1997-1998; judicial law clerk to Hon. John S. Leonardo, 1998-2000; deputy county attorney for misdemeanor and appellate divisions in Pima County, 2000-2001; chief deputy county attorney for Greenlee County, 2001-2006; prosecutor and chief criminal deputy for Santa Cruz County, 2006-2020.

Community Organizations/Activities: developed and hosted the annual County Attorney High School Internship Program; participated in D.A.R.E. and Red Ribbon events; volunteered for Read Across America events; judged county fair student projects; judged and assisted high school senior projects; served on Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Learn more at: OrtegaForJudge.com; Facebook.com/OrtegaForJudge; and Instagram@OrtegaForJudge.