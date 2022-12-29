Recount results released Thursday in two statewide elections showed only negligible changes in Santa Cruz County’s tallies.
In one race, official returns from the Nov. 8 election had put Democrat Kris Mayes 511 votes ahead of Abe Hamadeh, her Republican foe, out of more than 2.5 million ballots counted in the attorney general contest.
The recount tally, announced Thursday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason, sliced that to 280, with Mayes picking up an extra 196 votes from the original reports and Hamadeh adding another 427.
The recounts in 11 of the state’s 15 counties produced different results for one or both of the candidates. The biggest shift, however, came in Pinal County which gave Mayes another 115 votes on top of the 58,953 initially reported; Hamadeh’s tally went up 392 from the official tally of 82,724.
In Santa Cruz County, Mayes picked up two new votes in the recount, giving her 8,723. Hamedeh added one vote for a total of 8,282.
Thomason also announced that a recount of the race for state superintendent of public instruction confirmed the victory of Republican Tom Horne over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman. The recount increased his edge from 8,967 as originally reported, to 9,188.
In Santa Cruz County, Hoffman added one vote, giving her 8,442, while Horne’s total fell by two votes to 4,341.