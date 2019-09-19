“One morning I’m holding hands with my 6-year-old in his carseat, and the next thing I know, there is no 6-year-old,” Scarlett Lewis said in a video recording, recounting the day she lost her son in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 in Connecticut.
Students in fifth through eighth grades at Little Red School watched the video intently while sitting in silence on the floor of the school cafeteria on Wednesday morning.
Minutes later, with Lewis standing in front of them, the students learned about her Choose Love Movement, an effort to prevent similar tragedies by implementing social and emotional learning programs in communities that now include Santa Cruz County.
“It’s not just about our rating in teaching math, science or social studies. It starts with empowering children to be resilient, to choose love, to stop bullying,” school principal Kathy Romero said about bringing the program to her students. “Eventually we’re hoping that this will be a community effort, starting here at Little Red.”
The movement was introduced to the community by local residents Nisa Talavera and Heidi Pottinger, who started a similar local nonprofit called CHARM (Child Health and Resilience Mastery).
“All of the character values that the Choose Love Movement teaches align with our mission, so we felt that it really made the most sense to plant those seeds first before rolling out with our other programs,” Pottinger said, as Talavera added that her own daughters attend Little Red, a K-8 school east of Nogales.
Part of bringing the CHARM program to the students has consisted of implementing the no-cost Choose Love curriculum, which includes activities such as creating a gratitude journal, where students write about personal experiences in which they have experienced that emotion.
At Wednesday’s presentation, the students learned more about compassion, as more than half of the group raised their hands to show that they had felt sympathy after learning about Lewis’ loss.
Lewis told the students that the idea for her nonprofit organization arose after she found a message that her son had left on their kitchen chalkboard before the school shooting: nurturing healing love.
“I knew that if the young man that had perpetrated that crime had been able to give and receive nurturing healing love, that the tragedy would’ve never happened,” Lewis said of the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in which a 20-year-old man killed 20 children and six adults.
She encouraged the students to pay closer attention to the ways that their emotions shape their thoughts, so that they can control their negative emotions rather than letting them win.
“We all have issues that come up in life, and we want to not just be able to get through them, we want to grow from them,” Lewis told the children.
Unwavering message
Prior to addressing the upper grade students at Little Red, Lewis gave her presentation to students in kindergarten through fourth grade, though in slightly modified form.
“The message is exactly the same for everyone. The only difference is that for the kindergarten through fourth grade, I don’t talk about the actual event,” she said. “That is the decision and responsibility of the parents and the educator, if they really want to do that.”
In addition to guiding her students through the social and emotional learning program, principal Romero also encouraged the rest of the community to get involved.
“Students need to be able to hear this message not only at their schools, but at their home, at their public library. It helps to know that it’s not just their school, but the whole community who is involved,” Romero said.
In addition to the student events, Little Red administrators hosted presentations and dinners for parents and community members on Wednesday and Thursday to provide an opportunity for others to join the movement.
For more information on the Choose Love Movement or the local nonprofit CHARM, see www.jesselewischooselove.org or www.charmaz.org.