The Santa Cruz Elementary School District, which operates the Little Red K-8 school east of Nogales, said it will hold a drive-through event on Thursday for families to pick up academic materials for their out-of-school children.
The event is planned for 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 3, at the intersection of Pendleton Drive and Ruby Road.
“A group of staff, teachers, the business manager and the district superintendent will be there handing out the materials,” the district said in an announcement, adding that each child will receive an individualized academic packet tailored to their needs.
A second distribution station will be available at the Kino Springs Golf Course, the district said, though availability will vary “as we will be serving our students in the near vicinity as well.”
Arizona schools have been closed by state order since March 16 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the closure remains in effect until at least April 10.
“We value each of our students individually and we know that all students, especially in rural areas may not have access to technology or the internet,” the school district said. “In an effort to make sure all of our students continue to be educated, we are providing online resources, but we are also proving at-home, hands-on materials.”
The district said its teachers are available through e-mail, class dojo and classroom website to provide support for their students.
