Performers and audience members sang, read poetry, and occasionally opted for impromptu dance breaks during Friday's "Lluvia de Estrellas," or "rain of stars," at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging community center.
Performers and audience members sang, read poetry, and occasionally opted for impromptu dance breaks during Friday's "Lluvia de Estrellas," or "rain of stars," at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging community center.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Dozens of community members gathered Friday morning to watch singers and poets at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging's first "Lluvia de Estrellas," or "rain of stars" – a nearly two-hour performance.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Ivan Vasquez (left) accompanies singers and poets during a "Lluvia de Estrellas" performance Friday morning.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Laura Leon kicks off a nearly two-hour performance at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging community center Friday morning.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Ranging from boleros to salsa, singers took the stage at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging Friday morning.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Maria Elena Aguilera interacts with the crowd.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Rosa Bustamante (center) films friends on her phone during a performance.
The Santa Cruz Council on Aging buzzed with activity Friday morning as members sang, recited poetry and danced to salsa music for the community center’s “Lluvia de Estrellas,” or “meteor shower” – a nearly two-hour performance showcasing local talent.
“Who here remembers Pedro Infante?” one man asked as audience members shouted their support for the famous mariachi and bolero singer.
The man launched into a booming rendition of Infante’s “Amorcito Corazon” – one of many familiar, classic tunes that echoed through the center Friday.
Dressed in a ruffled gown, Evangelina Arriaga sauntered through the crowd, performing an interpretation of Cuban singer Celia Cruz’s “Yerbero Moderno” – complete with a plate of fresh herbs to match Cruz’s lyrics. And as Maria Elena Aguilera danced between tables and chairs with a feather boa, Roberto Ibarra took over the piano, imitating Agustin Lara’s “Aventurera.”
Strumming his guitar alongside each singer and occasionally letting out a yell of support, Ivan Vasquez said the showcase was new for the center, which has also directed a choir for members.
Before Friday’s showcase, Vasquez said, he’d rehearsed with some performers. But mostly, he said, they practiced on their own and showed up prepared.
“There’s a lot of talent,” explained Vasquez, who’s been showing up to the center for several years to provide live entertainment during celebrations and performances.
That flow of activity, he reminded the NI, was paused for nearly two years as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold – an obstacle that disproportionately impacted older residents in Santa Cruz County. At the end of 2021, the center’s indoor services returned, allowing community members to once again socialize in person – and explore their talents.
“I’m without words,” said Santa Cruz Center Director Arnold Montiel Friday, after applause for the last performer finally died down.
Hinting at another performance in the future, Montiel encouraged even more members to try for a performance.