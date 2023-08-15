The Santa Cruz Council on Aging buzzed with activity Friday morning as members sang, recited poetry and danced to salsa music for the community center’s “Lluvia de Estrellas,” or “meteor shower” – a nearly two-hour performance showcasing local talent.

“Who here remembers Pedro Infante?” one man asked as audience members shouted their support for the famous mariachi and bolero singer.

Celia

Evangelina Arriaga charms the crowd with a Celia Cruz impersonation.
Roberto1

Roberto Ibarra impersonates a piano-playing Agustín Lara.


