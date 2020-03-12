While the Mexican peso floundered against the dollar in currency markets this week, exchange rates around Ambos Nogales were slow to reflect the change.
On Thursday morning, Marco Harow was selling U.S. dollars for 18.90 pesos at a currency exchange house on Arroyo Boulevard in downtown Nogales, Ariz. That’s well below the rate in international currency markets, where the peso closed at approximately 21.90 per dollar on Thursday afternoon.
“I can’t raise it much because they’ll go to my competition,” Harow said of the clients that change money at the shop where he’s worked for 14 years.
“I have to have a low price to be able to compete.”
Local exchange houses – or casas de cambio – facilitate business on both sides of the border as many Mexican shoppers come to Nogales, Ariz. and swap their pesos for dollars to shop for personal items or to buy goods for resale in Mexico.
But while the casas de cambio play an important role in cross-border commerce, a sticky local market means that rates in Nogales often don’t keep up with international prices.
The peso’s value has fallen steadily against the dollar since mid-February, when the Banco de Mexico reported interbank exchange rates near 18.50. Its value has declined steadily since then and nosedived this week, dropping from around 20.11 pesos per dollar on Monday to 21.90 on Thursday, a dip that analysts attributed to falling oil prices and the impact of the coronavirus on world markets.
Even so, casas de cambio in Nogales, Ariz. were offering dollars for between 18.70 and 20 pesos on Wednesday and Thursday, and buying dollars for 18 to 18.50 pesos.
Across the border in Nogales, Sonora, rates were in the same range on Thursday: exchange houses were selling dollars for 19.50 pesos and buying for about 18.20.
“I have to set my prices like theirs, like the casas de cambio in the local market,” said Hector Lopez, who has worked in the currency exchange business for 16 years. “The stock market is international, the value of the dollar. But we’re talking about Nogales.”
Lopez, who runs a casa de cambio on Terrace Avenue that’s owned by his wife’s family, had the highest price for dollars among several Nogales, Ariz. money-changers on Thursday morning: 20 pesos per dollar.
“If (the others) want to give away dollars, let them, but we can’t give away dollars,” he said.
Lopez showed the NI how he checks market exchange rates on investing.com using his phone, but he said he also looks around at the rates offered by other local houses before determining his own price.
Taking advantage
At national banks and chain retailers with locations in Nogales, Ariz., exchange rates move more fluidly with the market.
At the local Walmart, customers can pay for their purchases using peso bills that get exchanged at a rate set by an outside firm, said Alma Gonzalez, who works at the Walmart money center.
On Wednesday afternoon, a sign near the Walmart entrance advertised a rate of 21.08 pesos per dollar, meaning customers would have been better off changing their pesos for dollars at local casa de cambio before making their purchase.
Some exchange house operators also saw the opportunity for arbitrage.
Lopez said he purchased pesos from the Wells Fargo bank on Mariposa Road on Wednesday at a rate of 19.70 per dollar. On Thursday morning, he was selling those pesos at a rate of 18.50 per dollar.
“I’m taking better advantage of this situation,” he said.